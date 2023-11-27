Indiana football leading rusher Trent Howland plans to enter transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football running back Trent Howland posted on social media Monday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

After the Hoosiers announced they fired coach Tom Allen on Sunday, more than 10 players have announced plans to leave the program, including starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

The fall window for FBS football players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

"It has been an honor to be part of Indiana's football program," Howland posted on X. "For the past three years Indiana University, has helped shape and mold me into who I am today ...This year has only been the start of whats to come in my journey, and with much prayer and careful consideration with my family I will be entering my name in the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."

Howland was a key contributor at running back for Indiana's offense late in the season. He finished as the team's leading rusher with 75 carries for 354 yards (4.7 per carry) and two touchdowns. His best stretch came when he had 70-plus yards in consecutive weeks against Illinois and Michigan State.

He signed with IU as a three-star recruit out of Joilet West High School in the 2021 signing class. He had offers at the time from a handful of Big Ten schools including Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue.

After redshirting as a freshman, he spent some time at linebacker during the 2022 season when the coaching staff asked him to temporarily move to the position to shore up the team's depth.

The lone scholarship running backs left on Indiana's roster, as of Monday afternoon, are Jaylin Lucas and David Holloman.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana running back Trent Howland entering transfer portal