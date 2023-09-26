Indiana football: High snap counts on defense not a winning strategy

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football starting linebacker Aaron Casey didn’t realize he reached the 90-snap mark in a 29-27 overtime win over Akron until the next morning.

“I didn’t think it got that high,” Casey said, on Monday. .

The sixth-year defender played 80 snaps in a handful of games in 2022, but he averaged double-digit snaps on special teams in all those games.

Casey didn’t leave the field on defense against a Zips team that had a significant advantage in time of possession (34:24 to 25:36). Indiana’s defense was on the field for 12 minutes in the third quarter thanks to two quick three-and-outs by the offense.

“I was shocked to hear that,” Casey said, of the snap count. “During the game, I wasn’t too banged up. I was just focused on my responsibilities.”

Casey was actually one of eight IU defenders who played at least 85 snaps on Saturday and he wasn’t the only one shocked by that fact.

“We said this first thing in the morning when I saw the numbers,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Because sometimes in the game, you don't know exactly how many snaps a guy plays, but we had too many guys play too many snaps. We didn't play enough guys at certain positions.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Casey and Kobee Minor led the team with 90 snaps against Akron. There were six other defenders who played 80-plus snaps: all three safeties (Noah Pierre, Louis Moore and Phillip Dunnam), corner Jamari Sharpe, linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar and defensive end Andre Carter.

The Hoosiers were light on depth at corner with Nic Toomer and Jamier Johnson sitting out, but James Monds III and JoJo Johnson got plenty of reps during fall camp. Johnson played two snaps on Saturday while Monds only appeared on special teams.

Indiana’s defensive line (with the exception of Carter) was the only spot where the coaches made any attempt to rotate players.

“Want to us see us play more guys at linebacker, more guys in secondary,” Allen said. “Talked to those coaches. I understand there were different reasons for that...But the play count was too high just because of the nature of the game in terms of defensively. And it hasn't been that way all season.”

Mangum-Farrar told reporters on Monday the heavy workload didn’t impact the defense — ”We are trained for this” — the results said different.

Akron broke a 71-yard run with less than four minutes to go to tie the game and quarterback DJ Irons put up more than 70 rushing yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“From a coaching standpoint, it’s saying I’m going to commit to a pre-planned rotation, no matter what happens in the game,” Indiana defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri said. “What happens sometimes, the game is tight and you leave one guy in there for too many snaps cause it’s a one score game. We have to commit as a staff, we talked about it a lot. There’s guys that have earned the right to play, for sure.”

