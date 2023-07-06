Indiana Football Hall of Fame honor humbles longtime Journal & Courier writer Tom Kubat

WEST LAFAYETTE — Longtime Lafayette Journal & Courier sportswriter Tom Kubat stood humbled before hundreds of guests inside Purdue's Memorial Union last month while bestowed a recognition usually reserved for the greatest football players and coaches in Indiana history.

Kubat was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on June 25, 2023 for nearly a quarter century of covering Purdue and Big Ten football. He shared the Hall-of-Fame stage with Curtis Painter and Ryan Kerrigan, two former Indiana high school and Purdue Boilermaker standouts who went on to NFL careers.

Also inducted with Lafayette-area ties were Chris Meeks, a state championship coach who led a successful Rensselaer program for nearly two-and-a-half decades, and Todd Clark, regarded as one of Indiana's best football officials before his passing in 2021.

While interviewed by Nate Barrett on stage after receiving his Hall of Fame plaque, Kubat said he didn't know how this induction happened.

A glance back at his legendary career at the Journal & Courier offers a road map.

Kubat spent 40 years writing about sports in Lafayette, amassing tens of thousands of bylines while covering everything from the Indianapolis 500 to the Olympics; from youth sports to the NFL.

A native of suburban Detroit, Kubat attended Indiana University in Bloomington before joining the Journal & Courier in 1968. He spent his final 24 years as the Purdue football beat writer during a career that concluded in 2008 covering a 62-10 Boilermaker victory over Indiana in head coach Joe Tiller's last game as Purdue's coach.

Kubat authored Tillers' biography "Not Your Average Joe" and also was a major contributor to the book "25 Greatest Sports Stories in the History of Indiana." He served as a feature writer for Lindy's Big Ten Football magazine and in 2007 was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame, an organization he is now president of.

Kubat now adds a second hall of fame induction to his list of bonafides. Though he's unsure how or why he ended up in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, the accolades and four decades as one of the state's most respected sportswriters provide an answer.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Indiana Football Hall of Fame inducts Lafayette sportswriter Tom Kubat