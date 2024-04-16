Indiana football freshman quarterback Broc Lowry entering the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football quarterback Broc Lowry announced plans to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. He joined teammate receiver Derrick Bohler, who also put his name into the portal on the first day of the spring window.

Lowry made the announcement on social media.

"I would like to thank the current and previous staff at Indiana for giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and as a man," Lowry wrote. "Most importantly I want to thank my teammates for pushing me everyday and creating lifelong memories together.

"With that being said, after conversations with my family, I have come to the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal."

Lowry was a three-star signee out of Canfield High School (Ohio) as part of IU's 2023 signing class. He was the No. 54 nationally ranked quarterback, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He had eight scholarship offers including ones from Iowa State and Toledo.

He played in four games while redshirting as a true freshman with his lone pass attempt coming on a fake punt against Maryland.

Indiana's new coaching staff has remade the team's quarterback room since taking over. Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) and Dexter Williams II (Georgia Southern) transferred.

Curt Cignetti added Kurtis Rourke, a one-time MAC offensive player of the year, out of the transfer portal from Ohio and signed four-star Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry. The lone quarterback remaining on the roster from last year is Tayven Jackson.

Rourke has recently created some separation in the competition for the starting job.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football quarterback Broc Lowry enters transfer portal