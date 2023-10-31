How far has Indiana football fallen since the Hoosiers defeated Wisconsin in 2020?

MADISON – Wisconsin fans probably don’t remember, but the 2020 season appeared to be a breakthrough for Indiana coach Tom Allen and his program.

The Hoosiers finished 6-1 in the Big Ten and 6-2 overall in the COVID-shortened season. They recorded a 14-6 victory at UW, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series, and went on to finish in the top 13 of both major polls.

The last two-plus seasons have revealed that 2020 was a one-hit wonder.

Indiana finished 0-9 in the Big Ten and 2-10 overall in 2021 and 2-7 in the league and 4-8 overall last season.

Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell after Game 5 of this season, a 44-17 loss to Maryland.

The Hoosiers are 0-5 in the league and 2-6 overall as they prepare to host UW (5-3, 3-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

On the positive side for Allen, his team did play well last week in a 33-24 loss at Penn State. The Hoosiers forged a 24-24 tie on a field goal with 2 minutes 58 seconds left in the game, but their defense gave up a 57-yard touchdown pass just 1:12 later and the Nittany Lions added a safety.

“I want to say how proud I am of our players,” Allen said, “and how hard they played this past weekend.

“Prepared well and fought their tails off. Just got to stay the course and keep getting better.”

Luke Fickell sees improvement from Indiana

The loss to Penn State was arguably the Hoosiers’ best effort this season against a quality team. The defense limited Penn State to 342 total yards and quarterback Brendan Sorsby had touchdown passes of 90, 69 and 26 yards..

“I think this is a team that is creating and generating some momentum,” Fickell said. “I think they’re playing better. I think they’re into a rhythm a little more offensively than maybe they were in the first five games (before) they made the switch.

“It’s going to be about special teams. It’s going to be about making sure we can eliminate big plays and creating them someway, somehow for us offensively.”

Brendan Sorsby of the Indiana Hoosiers throws a touchdown pass against Penn State last Saturday.

Rod Carey was promoted to offensive coordinator after Walt Bell was fired

Rod Carey, a 52-year-old native of Madison who was an assistant coach at UW-Stout from 2000-06, was a quality control coach for the Hoosiers last season. He was promoted to offensive line coach after Allen fired Darren Hiller. Carey returned to his role as quality control coach this season but was promoted to offensive coordinator after Bell’s firing.

The Hoosiers scored a combined 21 points in losses to Michigan and Rutgers before improving dramatically against Penn State.

Carey is best known for his work at Northern Illinois. He was head coach from 2012-18 and his teams went 38-10 in the Mid-American Conference and 52-30 overall.

Former UW assistant Bob Bostad with the Hoosiers

Former UW assistant Bob Bostad took a job with the Hoosiers before the Badgers played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

He coaches the team's offensive line and also holds the title of run-game coordinator.

Indiana has allowed 15 sacks through eight games, but according to Pro Football Focus the line is responsible for just four of those sacks.

