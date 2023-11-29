Indiana football expects to see $3 million NIL boost for new coach

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana could be days from announcing its next football coach, and that person is expected to be supported with significant NIL resources to build the Hoosiers’ roster.

Per a source with first-hand knowledge, Indiana is expected to be able to support its next coach at least $3 million for the name, image and likeness space. That number could increase based on donor energy and fan enthusiasm, but the $3 million baseline will give IU's coach a strong starting point.

The evolving nature of the NIL marketplace makes determining value and resource competitiveness difficult. Since its inception as NCAA policy in 2021, NIL has exploded as a crucial factor in roster-building (and maintenance), with numbers inflating and programs constantly nervous their competitors are outworking them in fundraising.

But that market has begun to stabilize, according to multiple industry sources who have spoken to IndyStar in recent weeks.

Things will always be richer for teams competing at the top of the major conferences and in the College Football Playoff. But the majority of Power Four programs see $3 million-$3.5 million as a competitive working figure. Anything more makes for a more robust program.

IU now falls into that bracket. Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect, IU’s officially partnered collectives, have increased their fundraising support for the department in general, with football gathering understandable focus.

Changes to NCAA policy surrounding NIL have allowed departments to work more directly with partnered collectives in areas like fundraising and big events. Earlier this month, Indiana’s joint collective announced an anonymous donor had — for the second year in a row — pledged a $1 million match for fundraising efforts, after maxing out the same gift a year ago.

Football, among other sports, now feels the effect of that success. There is confidence that number will grow as energy gathers around a new coach and staff.

IndyStar understands IU will hire a coach sooner rather than later. That person will walk into the job armed with important resources.

