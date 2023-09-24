Indiana football’s defense knows it failed the Akron test: ‘The mood wasn’t the best’

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football safety Louis Moore was glad Akron’s kicker didn’t have the best track record.

Moore watched from the sidelines at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night at the end of regulation as Zips place kicker Dante Jackson missed a 32-yard game-winning field goal attempt.

The miss gave IU’s defense a chance at redemption in the 29-27 four overtime win.

“We knew the kicker was 40 percent all year, there’s always a chance someone is going to miss, it’s football, kicking (is) not easy as you can see,” Moore said.

Akron came back from a 17-10 deficit in the final minutes thanks to a 71-yard touchdown run from starting running back Lorenzo Lingard. Lingard went untouched on the right side of the line with linebacker Myles Jackson the only Hoosiers defender that had even a chance to get a hand on him.

Quarterback DJ Irons set up the game-winner with a big gain on the ground as well. He stepped up in the pocket on a blitz when he saw no defending the middle of the field.

“We can’t play like that, everybody know that,” Moore said. “That can’t happen.”

Indiana’s defense thought it had dashed Akron’s upset hopes when Moore scored on the first pick-six of his career in the third quarter. It was his second interception of the day and third overall.

The way Akron orchestrated its comeback was surprising as well considering its rushing offense ranked second to last out of 133 FBS teams (42.3 yards) coming into the game.

The Zips ran for 263 yards on Saturday night, the most for the program since a Week 2 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2017.

Irons had 141 rushing yards (7.8 yards per carry) with 78 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. His production surpassed the total rushing yards Akron had on the season through the first three weeks of the season.

He consistently eluded pressure in key moments and his scrambles for long gains late in the game reminded coach Tom Allen of the breakdowns his team had the previous week against Louisville quarterback Jake Plummer.

“He's a very dangerous guy, without question,” Allen said. “Even though the defense was on the field way too much, which they were, that puts a lot of pressure on them. But, at the same time, felt like we didn't do a great job containing a really dangerous quarterback, who we knew going in was a really good athlete, could beat you with his legs.”

Indiana got a pair of stops when the teams alternated two-point conversions in the third and fourth overtime, but those didn’t make up for the failures that preceded it.

“I wouldn't say we took Akron for granted, but I felt like we should have blown them out, honestly,” Moore said.

