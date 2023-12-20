Indiana football: Curt Cignetti's extreme roster makeover not done yet

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football announced 24 signees (eight from midyear transfers) on Wednesday, but that number is expected to grow in the coming days, according to new coach Curt Cignetti.

"We signed 31 players," Cignetti said, during a virtual early signing day press conference. "All but seven are going to be announced. They are all playing in bowl games, they are all transfers. We will announce them after their bowl game."

The lone holdout from the high school ranks is three-star Carmel defensive back Christian Peterson, who is expected to sign in February.

Cignetti's staff had tons of room to rebuild the roster since 25 players entered the transfer portal after former coach Tom Allen was fired. Indiana had less than 50 projected scholarship players — the NCAA limits FBS programs to 85 scholarship players — before Cignetti took over.

While IU's new staff re-recruited a handful of those players including receiver Donaven McCulley, they have declined to welcome back some players who had second thoughts.

"I think we got the right guys off the bus, the right guys on the bus, adding to the bus and it's going to change the complexion of this football team," Cignetti said.

Indiana's newly announced head coach of football Curt Cignetti speaks to the media on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Cignetti left the door open for more additions in the coming weeks and months as well. The spring transfer window is from April 16 to April 30.

"There will be a new culture, identity here and expectation level in the way we play the game, and we're not done recruiting yet," Cignetti said. "We've signed 31 new ones today. We have 21 mid-year transfers coming in, and I expect to add 3 to 5 more transfers before classes start."

