Indiana football created more problems than it fixed in loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Indiana football fans had a great day if they stopped watching Saturday’s game after the first quarter.

Otherwise, it was more of the same.

The Hoosiers lost 52-7 to Michigan with a new offensive coordinator producing the same disappointing results.

Rod Carey’s debut started strong with the Hoosiers putting up 141 total yards to take a 7-0 lead over Michigan. They crossed midfield on three of their first four possessions, but only did that once the rest of the game.

Carey rotated his two Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby at quarterback, but it was Sorsby who got the most playing time. Sorsby was in the game for IU’s lone scoring drive, but it was Donaven McCulley who actually threw the touchdown to Jaylin Lucas on a throwback pass.

Neither was very sharp.

Michigan on the other hand rattled off 38 unanswered points while averaging 7.9 yards per play after the first quarter. Indiana’s defense put up little resistance as J.J. McCarthy found a rhythm and got his entire offense involved with completions to eight different targets, six of them had at least one catch for 15 yards or more.

Why 1+1 doesn’t equal two for Indiana football

Indiana’s indecision at quarterback is one of the weirder ongoing storylines of the season. The Hoosiers rotated quarterbacks again on Saturday just days after coach Tom Allen “named” Tayven Jackson the starter for this week.

The mixed messaging from Allen is nothing new.

He told reporters he made a decision at quarterback in the preseason only to later reveal that his plan all along was to play both of them.

Fair enough, but this kind of waffling isn’t going to go unnoticed in the locker.

More: Here we go again? Indiana football rotates QBs in first quarter vs. No. 2 Michigan

This was the fourth time in six games Jackson and Sorsby have both taken snaps. Jackson got all of two full games to prove himself as a starter playing for an offensive coordinator that was just fired and just two possessions on Saturday.

How is he supposed to ever feel comfortable? And the middling results for both quarterbacks speak for themselves.

This feels like an act of self-sabotage at this point for a team in desperate search of consistency.

How to lose a game in four minutes

Indiana gave up 21 points in a quarter for the second straight game, but this week it was completely avoidable.

It started when the Hoosiers gave up a touchdown on fourth and 2 with 3:40 to go in the half thanks to a blown coverage in the back of the end zone when a timeout might have avoided the miscue.

On third down, Indiana defensive end Lanell Carr made a terrific hustle play to force Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy out of bounds short of the goal line. Carr ran halfway across the field in a dead sprint to make the play.

The Wolverines moved quickly to line up for the fourth down attempt while Indiana was still recovering and McCarthy actually had multiple targets completely uncovered in the end zone.

Indiana’s ensuing mistakes were even worse.

The Hoosiers couldn’t even run two minutes off the clock on their ensuing possession to keep Michigan from getting the ball back. A hands to the face penalty on Zach Carpenter wiped out a 37-yard pass completion that would have at least flipped the field.

Michigan didn’t have to do much to extend its lead to 21-7 thanks to poor coverage on the punt and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Marcus Burris.

It all added up to a 21 point swing since the Wolverines scored coming out of the half as well. There was blame to go around, but the situational coaching during that stretch was simply abysmal.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Instant Observations from Indiana football's loss to Michigan