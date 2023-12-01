Indiana football coach's Curt Cignetti ready to wash away program's past disappointments

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti was presented with a No. 30 jersey to hold up during photos with president Pamela Whitten and athletic director Scott Dolson.

Cignetti was introduced as the program's 30th head coach on Friday afternoon in the team meeting room located in North End Zone at Memorial Stadium.

"That number is too high," Cignetti said, with a wry smile.

Less than 24 hours after taking the job, the 62-year-old was taking the program's past failures to heart.

"We're going to change the culture, the mindset, the expectation level, and improve the brand of Indiana Hoosier football," Cignetti said. "There will be no self-imposed limitations on what we can accomplish."

Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson, left, Indiana's newly announced head coach of football Curt Cignetti, middle, and Indiana Univeristy President Pamela Whitten pose together on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Cignetti is the 30th football coach in the university's history.

The quip and the 25-plus minute press conference that preceded left Dolson with a wide smile.

Cignetti displayed the swagger and confidence that propelled him to the top of Dolson's list of candidates through an exhaustive nation-wide search.

Dolson, who is a visible presence during the football season, attended post-game press conference, spent time on the sidelines during games and makes a point of visiting the locker room.

Those visits became increasingly disheartening affairs for the longtime athletic administrator.

Indiana was 7-27 over the last three seasons with only three conference games. The Hoosiers closed out the 2023 season by losing three straight heartbreakers after leading by double-digits.

"It's just different with football," Dolson said. "The locker room after a loss is devastating."

Once Dolson was elevated to athletic director in 2021, it was also clear that Indiana was losing ground amidst its peers in the Big Ten as it took up residence at bottom of the conference standings.

"I don't want to be at those (Big Ten) meetings and be an afterthought," Dolson said.

He landed a coach in Cignetti that won't be comfortable standing in the shadows of anyone. Cignetti has won everywhere he's been, he doesn't have a losing season in 13 years as a head coach and hasn't been associated with one since NC State went 3-9 in 2006 when he was the program's then-quarterbacks coach.

Cignetti doesn't sound eager to repeat the experience.

He flashed visible distaste on Friday about his own 14-9 record at Elon, a program that went 12-45 in the five seasons before he was hired.

"I don't like 14-9," Cignetti said. "That's not very good."

That record would earn him plenty of good will in Bloomington, but he's got his sights set higher. During a brief interview on Big Ten Network on site at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of this weekend's conference championship, he said the Hoosiers would be playing in the game next year.

"This is a tremendous institution that its time has come to make some noise and make a statement, and we're going to work every day to make that happen," Cignetti said.

Cignetti promised to bring in the people — assistant coaches, transfers and high school recruits — just as committed to the effort as he is.

"Normal kind of equals average, average is okay," Cignetti said. "There's no problem with average except in my business. My business, average is the enemy, and to be great, you've got to have special focus, special commitment, special preparation, and discipline."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: New coach Curt Cignetti ready to redefine Indiana's football brand