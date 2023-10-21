Indiana football coach Tom Allen doesn’t commit to a starting quarterback for Penn State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen didn’t commit to Brendan Sorsby starting next week at quarterback against Penn State.

This was at odds with what he told reporters on Monday.

“When we make this decision this week, that person will be the guy," Allen said then. "So I’m not going to rotate back and forth."

Allen clarified his comment after a 31-14 loss to Rutgers on Saturday to say he only meant the Hoosiers wouldn’t rotate Sorsby with another quarterback.

“I said it was going to be the guy for the rest of the game,” Allen said. “We weren't going to rotate them back and forth in the game.”

Indiana has played multiple quarterbacks in four of its seven games this season, and rotated Sorsby with Tayven Jackson last week against Michigan. Jackson had previously been named the starter but lost job with the offense continuing to struggle.

Sorsby’s performance was similarly uneven against the Scarlet Knights.

He went 6 of 7 for 58 yards on the opening drive that ended with him throwing a 35-yard touchdown to Omar Cooper Jr. He only completed two more passes before the fourth quarter and finished the game 15 of 31 for 126 yards with two touchdowns (one passing).

“Did some things that were positive, without question, but still got to generate more in the throw game, which is what we're trying to do,” Allen said.

“Bottom line is we have ran the football better against a really good defense in the box, but not good enough in the throw game to create points, which is what we've got to do. Because when you score points, that energizes the defense, as well — gives them a lot of momentum whether they're on the field or not. It has a psychological effect, without question. It's just the reality of how you've got to win. We know that.”

Allen continues to bring up the fact quarterback Dexter Williams, who tore his ACL last year, is close to being cleared to play. He’s been listed as questionable the past two weeks, and was dressed out again Saturday after being listed as out for the team’s first five games.

“Dexter continues to be a guy that's in the periphery as far as his development and his physical recovery from where he's at,” Allen said. “Just want to continue to help give our team the best chance we have to have success on game day.”

Sorsby told reporters after the game that he started getting the bulk of the first-team reps earlier this week.

He said he felt like he got into a “little bit of a rhythm” before the offense stalled out.

“I got to put a better ball out there,” Sorsby said of his missed throws.

Sorsby said he will continue to approach practice the same way he has all season, whether he continues to get first-team reps or not.

“Every practice you treat as if you are the guy,” Sorsby said. “Every rep that you get you are trying to make the most of it. Regardless of where you are on the depth chart you should come in the mindset that you are the guy, that the cards are going to fall into place.”

