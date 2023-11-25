Indiana football coach Tom Allen on future, job security: 'That's out of my hands.'

Indiana football's season ended with a thud as the Hoosiers saw a 10-point fourth quarter lead vanish in a 35-31 loss to Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday.

More than a few IU fans will ask themselves whether Tom Allen was coaching his final game as Hoosiers head coach.

Asked afterward about his job security, Allen responded, "That's out of my hands."

Allen says "That's out of my hands" when asked about his job security. #iufb — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) November 25, 2023

Were IU athletic director Scott Dolson to cut ties with Allen now, Dolson’s department would owe its seven-year coach more than $20 million per the terms of his buyout.

Allen’s buyout would be among the highest ever paid out behind Fisher and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, who received a $21.7 million buyout from Auburn after being fired in 2020.

Indiana coach Tom Allen walks off the field after 35-31 loss to Purdue pic.twitter.com/c0uCPdfLXD — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 25, 2023

The Hoosiers have a 9-27 record over the last three seasons — second worst in the Power Five — and are 3-24 in the Big Ten.

