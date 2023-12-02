New Indiana football coach throws shade at Purdue, Michigan, and yes … Ohio State

The new Indiana football coach didn’t waste any time stirring the pot at his introduction during the Indiana – Maryland men’s basketball game on Friday night. Curt Cignetti who was lured away from James Madison in recent weeks decided to get everyone’s attention with his first public comments as the Hoosier’s new man in charge.

Given the microphone to address the raucous crowd at Assembly Hall, Cignetti riled up the fanbase with a “Purdue sucks!” which set off an eruption from fans. A fun little jab at your biggest rival is exactly the kind of fire fans want to hear, but the new head coach didn’t stop there. Feeling the moment, Cignetti continued on “… but so does Michigan and Ohio State!”

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti: “Purdue sucks … but so does Michigan and Ohio State. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Lh2Cvzu117 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) December 2, 2023

I suppose you want to make a splash as a head coach in your first public appearance to let your base know you mean business. Ohio State fans probably even agree with part of that statement. But choose your words wisely… Buckeye fans also have a long memory.

I’m sure it’s all in good fun, but calling out the two giants in your conference where you have a combined 22 wins and 141 losses against each, may not be the best idea.

But hey, we’ll take spicing up the game with Indiana to make things a little more interesting. Next season, the Hoosiers get Michigan at home on November 9 and then after a bye week, travel to Ohio Stadium on November 23 and I’m certain receipts will be kept. Go Bucks!

