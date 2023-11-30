New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti plans on coaching James Madison in bowl game

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has received permission to coach James Madison in the team's first ever bowl appearance, according to the school's athletic director Jeff Bourne.

Cignetti was announced as IU's new coach on Thursday afternoon after going 52-9 in five seasons with James Madison. He was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year on Thursday.

"The tough part of that question was I have no idea when or where we are playing," Bourne said. "Are we playing on December 18th or the 28th or the 29th? What does that look?"

Whatever the date, Indiana has given Cignetti permission to coach in the game.

"Part of the deliberation that coach Cignetti had with Indiana was the fact that he knew how important we felt it was that he coach that game and his staff be there as well. He's committed to that. I'm appreciative of that, and I'm also appreciative that Indiana said they would do whatever it could to help JMU in this respect. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to them for that."

The college football bowl game schedule will be announced Sunday, Dec. 3 on ESPN.

The Dukes are 11-1 this season in their second year transitioning to the FBS. While NCAA rules prohibit teams moving up a level from competing from a national championship or bowl game over that two-year period, JMS qualifies since there weren't enough eligible 6-6 teams.

Lawmakers in the state initially threatened a lawsuit against the NCAA, but ultimately abandoned those plans.

