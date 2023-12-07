Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has completed his coaching staff

BLOOMINGTON – Pending final confirmation, Curt Cignetti’s 10-man assistant-coaching staff is complete.

It’s been less than a week since Cignetti was announced as Indiana’s head football coach. Replacing Tom Allen, Cignetti opted to bring a strong contingent of assistants with him from James Madison. He retained one member of Allen’s staff and pulled the balance from varied backgrounds.

Here’s a look at the full group:

Indiana's newly announced head coach of football Curt Cignetti speaks to the media on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Curt Cignetti's offense/special teams coaching staff

Mike Shanahan, OC/WRs

Tino Sunseri, QBs

John Miller, RBs

Grant Cain, STC/TEs

Bob Bostad, OL

Cignetti pulled most heavily from his time in Harrisonburg on this side of the ball. Shanahan, Sunseri, Miller and Cain are all presently expected to reprise their roles from the crossover. Cain will handle special teams, as well as tight ends.

Bostad is Cignetti’s lone holdover from Allen’s last staff.

Curt Cignetti's Defensive coaching staff

Bryant Haines, DC/LBs

Pat Kuntz, DL/DTs

Buddha Williams, DL/DEs

Ola Adams, S

Rod Ojong, CBs

Cignetti brought two assistants with him from James Madison on defense. Bryant Haines was a Broyles Award semifinalist last season, while Kuntz oversaw the most statistically disruptive line in the Sun Belt in 2023.

Kuntz will share responsibilities along that line at Indiana with Buddha Williams, who coached defensive line at Colorado State previously. Adams comes from Penn State, where he was an analyst and marshaled the Nittany Lions’ analytics. Adams also served for multiple seasons as Villanova’s defensive coordinator, before accepting an assistant-coaching position with the Denver Broncos.

He’ll work with Rod Ojong, who comes to IU from Charlotte to coach corners. Ojong spent time at Buffalo before that, and he’s been a graduate assistant at North Carolina, and an analyst at Georgia, with FCS stops mixed in.

Curt Cignetti's strength and conditioning staff

Derek Owings, who served as director of strength and conditioning under Cignetti at JMU, will hold the same position in Bloomington. Further strength staff have not yet been confirmed.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU football coach Curt Cignetti has completed his coaching staff