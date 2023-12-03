Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti set to hire Pat Kuntz from James Madison

BLOOMINGTON – New IU football coach Curt Cignetti’s staff continues to take shape, as a source confirmed to IndyStar Cignetti will bring Pat Kuntz with him from James Madison.

Kuntz spent the last two years coaching the Dukes’ defensive line.

His hire will be particularly popular, for both performance and sentimental reasons. Kuntz played high school football at Roncalli, before winning four letters at Notre Dame. He also spent time on former IU coach Tom Allen’s staff as a graduate assistant.

At JMU, Kuntz helped build one of the most disruptive defenses in the Sun Belt. The Dukes finished third in their conference in fumbles forced in 2023, and first in both sacks (45) and tackles for loss (109). Three JMU players — all defensive linemen — finished in the conference’s top four in TFLs, and three Dukes finished in the top seven in sacks.

Kuntz joins a significant number of James Madison assistants bound for Bloomington. Cignetti intends to bring all three of his coordinators and his strength coach with him.

He’s also expected to retain Bob Bostad, who coached the Hoosiers’ offensive line in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti hire Pat Kuntz from James Madison