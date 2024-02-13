How Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is structuring spring camp

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is bringing back an exhibition game to close out spring camp, but that’s not the only change he has in store for returning players.

Cignetti laid out his vision for spring practice when he spoke to reporters on national signing day.

“We sort of have a blueprint and a way of doing things, a way we practice,” Cignetti said. “Up-tempo, fast, organized, constant movement.”

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti wants a team that's 'fast, physical and relentless'

Cignetti is looking to the many transfers he signed from James Maidson — the Hoosiers signed 10 of his former players — who enrolled at midyear to help with the transition.

“That's what we try to establish at the beginning,” Cignetti said. “That normally takes time with a new team. They don't get it at first. A lot of times when you inherit a team, it's who wins the drill, who wins the play. That's not really the purpose. We're just trying to get consistency and performance at a high level, play in, play out.”

The first portion of spring will be dedicated to getting players used to the new terminology the staff uses while installing the new offense, defense and special teams systems. Once all that is in place, Cignetti will be looking to see players take on the team identity he has talked about since taking over in Bloomington.

“Fast, physical, relentless,” Cignetti said, echoing some of his recent social media posts.

Why Indiana football will have less than 15 practices this spring

One interesting wrinkle about Cignetti’s plan for spring camp is that he doesn’t plan on taking advantage of all the practice time — a maximum of 15 practices with up to 20 hours per week of unrestricted activities — the NCAA allows.

The decision to start spring practice the week of March 17th after IU’s spring break contributed to that decision this year. Practices can be conducted over a 34-day period and the best available date for the spring day was before the Little 500 on April 19 and 20.

Indiana will have 13 spring practices this year.

“You can get done what you need to get done in 13 practices,” Cignetti said. “Fall camp has been kind of the same way. Never really used 25. Never used 20 hours in the week. Sometimes less is more. More isn't always more. That's the maximum amount they give you. That doesn't mean you have to use 'em all.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti details his spring camp blueprint