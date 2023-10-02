Indiana football: Changing QBs would send wrong message to beleaguered Hoosiers

Indiana football coach Tom Allen told reporters less than two weeks ago that starting quarterback Tayven Jackson was in a position “where he needs to take over” the offense.

It will be hard to do that from the bench.

The Hoosiers replaced Jackson with Brendan Sorsby in the second half of Saturday's ugly battering by Maryland. Sorsby threw a pair of late touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the 44-17 loss, but those came with most of the Terrapins' defensive starters on the sidelines.

Allen could have slammed the door shut on any potential quarterback controversy after the game.

There was a valid argument to be made that taking Jackson out of a game that was already lost — IU was trailing 37-3 at the time — to protect him from injury while getting some reps for Sorsby to keep him fresh.

That’s not the direction Allen went.

“Bottom line is, we needed a spark,” Allen said. “We got two quarterbacks that have proven they can play, I felt like Brendan has earned the right to have that opportunity. He knows you got to play well if you want to continue to play the position. Everybody is in that same boat.”

Allen said he saw a lot of open receivers and missed reads during his brief post-game press conference as well.

The criticism of Jackson’s performance isn’t unwarranted. He made too many off target throws — the most glaring of which was a would-be touchdown to Omar Cooper in the second quarter — and he held onto the ball too long.

The high throws have been an issue in each of Jackson’s previous three starts as well.

He finished the game 17 of 29 with 113 yards and an interception, but those struggles were to be expected when Indiana named him the starter as a redshirt freshman with only six career passing attempts coming into this season.

None of what fans saw on Saturday should cost Jackson the starting job though, especially since it took the coaching staff nine months to make a decision in the first place.

There’s also a pretty large elephant sitting in the corner of the room: IU’s play-calling hasn’t been very good, a point offensive coordinator Walt Bell himself made last week. It didn’t look any better on Saturday as the Hoosiers rattled off three straight three-and-outs in the first half, struggled on third down and saw their red zone woes continue.

Allen didn’t sound inclined to make any structural changes to the offense based on his comments about execution being the root cause of IU’s struggles.

If Allen and Bell were to pin much of the blame on Jackson, they could lose credibility with players when two weeks ago they said the locker room really needed someone to turn to during tough times.

The advice Allen should follow is his own.

“You have to have a guy that's going to speak with confidence and clarity and articulate the vision of what we want to be able to do, and to be able to motivate and to confront and to encourage and to challenge in that role,” Allen said.

Allen was speaking about his starting quarterback when he said that, but it’s how he should address the team’s issue as Indiana enters the bye week.

The Hoosiers locker room needs that from their head coach.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: