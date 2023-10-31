What is Indiana football’s biggest problem this season? It’s CATs

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen saw way too many CATs when he reviewed his team’s 33-24 loss to Penn State.

No, he wasn’t talking about the Nittany Lions.

Allen was talking about “Crimes Against the Team”, or self-inflicted wounds such as the muffed punt — the team’s fourth of the season — in the first quarter or quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s interception at the end of the half.

On defense, there was also another busted coverage on a fourth down attempt inside the red zone that was the mirror image of a touchdown they allowed against Michigan.

The blocked punt Rutgers had against IU was another example of a CAT.

“Those are so frustrating,” Allen said. “You do all that, and you still have a chance at the end to win a football game. Those things have just got to be eliminated.”

It’s not for lack of trying.

Allen makes eliminating those types of mistakes one of his three keys to winning football games, and emphasizes the point on a weekly basis.

“I believe in that,” Allen said.

The coaching staff has made structural changes in some cases to fix those issues and turned to personnel changes as a last resort. They replaced Jaylin Lucas as the starting punt return only to see his replacement Camden Jordan make the same mistake.

“Obviously we're not doing a good enough job as coaches of getting that point across and getting the right guys in the right positions to help finish those plays out,” Allen said. “It's a never ending process.”

