Indiana football: Big Ten announces home, road conference opponents from 2024-28

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football won’t get the respite it was hoping under the Big Ten’s newest scheduling model.

At least for another year.

The conference announced home and road opponents for football from 2024-28 on Thursday. The Big Ten is moving to an 18-team, no division format with teams playing at least twice — once home and once away — over a five-year period.

Indiana was eager to avoid the Big Ten East gauntlet of having to face Michigan and Ohio State every year. The football schedule the Big Ten announced for 2024 and 2025 before Oregon and Washington joined the conference had the Hoosiers getting a year off from facing either powerhouse.

That’s not the case with the schedule the league put out on Thursday.

Indiana’s 2024 schedule now includes home games against Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and Washington, and road games against Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and UCLA. They will also play Michigan and Ohio State in the same season again in 2026.

The Hoosiers has five home games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 and four conference home games in 2025 and 2027. They will have one West Coast trip a year under the new scheduling model with visits to Oregon set for 2025, Washington in 2026, USC in 2027 and UCLA in 2025 and 2028.

One game that isn't going anywhere for Indiana is the battle for The Old Oaken Bucket, the IU-Purdue rivalry is one of 12 protected matchups in the Big Ten's latest scheduling model.

2024 Opponents

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

2025 Opponents

Home: Illinois, Michigan State, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue

2026 Opponents

Home: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington

2027 Opponents

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC

2028 Opponents

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Away: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's future conference opponents announced through 2028 season