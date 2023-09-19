Indiana football announces new "Ghost" uniform combo

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football announced on Monday night it was going to debut a new black uniform combo for Saturday's game against Akron.

The Hoosiers revealed the new look they dubbed their "ghost uniforms" with a video on X, formerly Twitter. The video was shot in the service tunnels below Memorial Stadium.

⚪️🔴⚫️ BACK IN BLACK ⚪️🔴⚫️



Thanks to @adidasFballUS — we're wearing the Ghost uniforms against Akron on 9/23. pic.twitter.com/ocBNNN9f4C — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2023

The uniforms feature crimson helmets with a block I logo, red and white lettering on the uniforms, black pants with a crimson stripe down the side, black socks and black gloves.

Indiana has an apparel deal with Adidas that runs through 2024 worth $6.7 million per year. The school originally signed with the apparel company back in 2004 and the contract has been extended twice (2008 and 2015). The company's other collegiate clients include Texas A&M, Louisville, Kansas, NC State, Nebraska and Washington.

The Hoosiers haven't announced if the uniforms are making a one-off appearance or will be part of their regular rotation.

Indiana (1-2; 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Akron on 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

