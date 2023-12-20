Indiana football 2024 early signing day: Live updates

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has wasted no time reshaping his roster ahead of the early national signing day.

The Hoosiers were down to less than 50 projected scholarship players when he took over thanks to all the departures into the transfer portal.

In just three weeks, Cignetti has worked the transfer portal to land verbal commitments from seven players including a seasoned quarterback (Ohio's Kurtis Rourke), three productive FBS receivers (Texas Tech's Myles Price, Ohio's Miles Cross and Wake Forest's Ke-Shawn Williams) and a former four-star offensive tackle (Wisconsin's Tre Wedig).

Cignetti's new staff also convinced a handful of former James Madison commits to come over to Bloomington with them.

On the eve of early signing day, they landed a new headliner in this cycle by getting a verbal commitment from Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry. The one-time Duke commit is the highest-ranked recruit in the class — and second-highest quarterback recruit of all-time for IU — and one of the top in-state prospects.

Cignetti isn't showing signs of slowing down either to build out Indiana's 2024 signing class based on the comments he made on the radio last week that he has more verbal commitments lined up.

For all the latest on Indiana's signing day, check back here throughout the day.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football recruiting class 2024: Meet Hoosiers' early signees