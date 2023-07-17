Indiana football 2024 commitment tracker: Hoosiers load up during summer months

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football has added 13 verbal commitments since the start of June with the latest coming from three-star offensive lineman Austin Leibfried on Friday and three-star athlete Kameron Courtney.

Offensive line is one of the biggest positions of needs the Hoosiers have addressed so far. Leibfried was the fourth verbal commit up front as new offensive line coach Bob Bostad looks to put his stamp on the position.

Indiana also has multiple verbal commits at wide receiver (three), tight end (two) and cornerback (two). Courtney could join those group of receivers, but he's a two-way starter that could come in at safety.

The Hoosiers class is ranked No. 56 nationally with 17 verbal commits from 11 different states including three in-state recruits. They have finished among the top 50 teams two times during coach Tom Allen’s tenure (2019 and 2022).

Indiana head coach Tom Allen celebrates with his team and the fans after the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Indiana won the game 23-20.

2024 IU Class Tracker (updated July 17): 17 verbal commits

Kameron Courtney

Courtney filled up the box score for Freedom. He had 847 receiving yards with 11 receiving touchdowns, 156 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and at safety he had 61 tackles, five interceptions (one pick six) and three forced fumbles). He's really elusive whenever he has the ball in his hands on his junior year highlight film. On defense, he's a physical defender who has impressive playmaking ability and good coverage skills.

Austin Leibfried

Commit date: July 14

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Mount Horeb

State: Wisconsin

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: N/A

Notable offers: Air Force, Akron, Coastal Carolina, Syracuse (20 offers)

Indiana continues to load up on the offensive line with their fourth verbal commitment at the position and second from the state of Wisconsin. He was first-team all-conference and all-region for Mount Horeb. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, he only allowed one sack and was only called for one penalty as a junior. His highlight film from last year shows him moving like a tight end on the field and he’s got good length to hold up in pass protection.

Jeremy Bell Jr.

Commit date: July 12

Position: Wide receiver

School: Clinch County

State: Georgia

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 173 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,414 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Appalachian State, Akron, Vanderbilt, Liberty (15 overall)

Bell was on campus for an official visit in late June. He displays an impressive catch radius in his junior year highlights and a willingness to put his body on the line to make a play. He had 31 catches for 742 yards (23.9 yards per catch) with 10 touchdowns for a Clinch County team that went 10-3 and lost in the GHSA Class 1 quarterfinals. He was the second verbal commit at receiver for Indiana in the 2024 signing class.

Shamar Meikle

Commit date: July 4

Position: Defensive end

School: Miramar

State: Florida

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,284 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Coastal Carolina, Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Liberty, Toledo, Western Kentucky (20 overall)

Meikle’s junior year highlights show he’s a defender with the frame and athleticism to succeed at the power five level. He shows great burst off the line and his speed allows him to cover a lot of ground against mobile quarterbacks. He had 42 tackles (15 solo) with team-high 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Miramar went 10-2 last season and reached the FHSAA 3M regional finals.

Alan Soukup

Commit date: June 28

Position: Long snapper

School: Pinnacle

State: Arizona

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Stars: Five (Kohl’s Kicking)

Ranking: No. 1 (Kohl’s Kicking)

Notable offers: USC (Two offers)

Soukup is the No.1 rated long snapper in the country, according to Kohl’s Kicking. The site’s coaching observations of Soukup describe him as an “absolute stud” with the talent to be an immediate starter at the power five level.

Hubert Caliste Jr.

Commit date: June 27

Position: Tight end

School: St. Augustine

State: Louisiana

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,229 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Nebraska (15 offers)

Caliste is a dual-sport standout (basketball) at St. Augustine. It’s easy to see from his junior year football highlights how his skill set would translate to the basketball court. He's a big-bodied player with good hands who moves well in the open field. There’s not a ton of film of him operating off the line, but he looks very comfortable playing out of the slot as a pass-catching threat. He was the second verbal commitment at tight end in the class at the time of his decision.

Quentin Clark

Commit date: June 26

Position: Linebacker

School: West Laurens

State: Georgia

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,201 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Liberty, Marshall, Virginia Tech (6 offers)

Clark was West Laurens most disruptive defender with 105 tackles (57 solo), six sacks, seven tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. The two-way player also got snaps at various skill positions on offense. Clark’s junior year highlight film doesn’t show him working in coverage much at outside linebacker, but he was disciplined against the run with the versatility to rush the passer off the edge. He was the first linebacker commitment in the 2024 class.

Charlie Becker

Commit date: June 22

Position: Wide receiver

School: Father Ryan

State: Tennessee

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,177 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Northwestern, Iowa, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt (10 offers)

Analysis: Becker will check a lot of boxes for the offensive coaching staff based on his junior year highlights. He has the skill set to move around the line of scrimmage and showed a knack for bodying opposing defensive backs to get the upper hand against contested coverage. His standout playmaking ability makes him a prospect to watch. He had 58 catches for 604 yards and 15 touchdowns and was a solid kick returner last season. Becker’s father played football at Ohio State and his brother Cole is currently a linebacker at Appalachian State. He’s also a standout track athlete who won three state titles during the spring season (4x400-meter relay, 300-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles). He was the first verbal commitment at wide receiver for Indiana.

Keion Dunlap

Commit date: June 19

Position: Safety

School: Enterprise

State: Alabama

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 556 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCF (14 offers)

Dunlap, who might have the most impressive list of scholarship offers in Indiana’s 2024 class, had 36 tackles (29 solo) with one sack as a junior. The strong safety looked like a guided missile on his highlight film from last season. He took good angles in defending the run and wasn’t afraid of contact. He has the athleticism to cover plenty of ground and the size to contest catches in the back end. He verbally committed on the same day as Judah Jenkins.

Judah Jenkins

Commit date: June 19

Position: Cornerback

School: Good Counsel

State: Maryland

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,030 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Boston College, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia (28 offers)

Jenkins had a lot of schools vying for his attention and his junior year highlight film shows why. He shows good instincts in coverage and has the speed to go toe-to-toe on the outside with the speedest of opposing receivers. The handful of highlights of him defending the run show a corner unafraid of initiating contact at the point of attack. He’s also a punt returner for Good Counsel.

Danville's Evan Lawrence has committed to IU

Evan Lawrence

Commit date: June 6

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Danville Community

State: Indiana

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: No. 18 Indiana (247 Sports)

Notable offers: Ball State, Eastern Michigan (Six offers)

Lawrence could be a diamond in the rough type of prospect as someone who spent the early portion of his career trying to find the right position. He started out playing on the defensive line, moved to tight end and now will look to settle in at tackle long term. He has a basketball background, so athleticism won’t be an issue, but he will have to add weight in order to compete for playing time once he gets to Bloomington.

Adedamola Ajani

Commit date: June 6

Position: Offensive lineman

School: Speedway

State: Indiana

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: No. 841 National, No. 9 Indiana (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Duke, Louisville, West Virginia (13 offers)

As the rankings stand in July, Ajani would be the highest rated in-state recruit to sign with Indiana since Dasan McCullough in 2022 and highest rated in-state offensive lineman since Joshua Sales in 2021. His junior year highlights show he’s the type of lineman that doesn’t let up until the whistle. He could be a versatile piece for Indiana once he puts on more weight with his experience playing both guard and tackle.

Westfield Maximus Nosler (83) runs out of room with the stop from Carmel Christian Peterson (3) and Carmel Kyle Fedorcha (26) during Carmel vs. Westfield IHSAA Football Class 6A, Sectional 4, Semi-final, Oct 28, 2022; Carmel, IN, at Carmel High School.

Christian Peterson

Commit date: June 6

Position: Cornerback

School: Carmel

State: Indiana

Vitals: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,105 National, No. 14 Indiana (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Ball State, Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan (12 offers)

It’s easy to envision Christian Peterson being a coach’s favorite. His junior year highlight film shows him returning kicks and punts, taking snaps at quarterback, taking handoffs, blocking a field goal in addition to his duties at corner. According to his Hudl page, he runs a 4.49 40-yard dash and has a 37.5 vertical jump. His athleticism is clear to see on the tape particularly with the way he is so disruptive in coverage. He had 35 tackles last year (29 solo) with four passes defended and three interceptions.

Tim Carpenter III

Commit date: May 21

Position: Quarterback

School: Trotwood-Madison

State: Ohio

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 841 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Akron, Central Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Toledo (15 offers)

Carpenter is a dual-threat quarterback with real upside given the way he’s consistently improved throughout his high school career. He told The Herald-Times he put in significant time last offseason improving his throwing motion and that showed during the 2022 season. It’s what impressed the Indiana coaching staff particularly when offensive coordinator Walt Bell stopped in at Trotwood-Madison to watch him throw. He’s got impressive arm strength, keeps his eyes downfield and the ability to extend plays with his legs.

Javier Etheridge

Commit date: May 13

Position: Athlete

School: Mt. Healthy

State: Ohio

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 156 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,305 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Duke, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia (20 offers)

Etheridge is a two-way starter (wide receiver and corner) for Mt. Healthy. There’s a couple of plays on his junior year highlight film with him in motion taking jet sweeps that might provide a glimpse of how he will be used at Indiana. He could be moved around the line and put in motion to put defenses on their heels thanks to his 4.4 speed. On film, he played bigger than the 156 pounds he listed at on both sides of the ball.

Mitch Verstegen

Commit date: May 2

Position: Offensive lineman

School: Kaukauna

State: Wisconsin

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,576 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: South Dakota State (2 offers)

Verstegen, who started at tackle for Kaukauna, was a lot bigger than much of the competition he faced on his junior highlight film, but his tenacity and the way he bullied opposing pass rushers was still impressive. He earned unanimous first-team all-region honors for a Kaukauna team that reached the WIAA Division 2 semifinals.

Brody Kosin

Commit date: April 29

Position: Tight end

School: Clarkston

State: Michigan

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

Stars: Three

Ranking: 1,161 National (247 Sports composite)

Notable offers: Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia (19 offers)

Kosin plays for a powerhouse Clarkston program in the suburbs of Detroit. His junior year highlight film shows him making plays across the line of scrimmage — his work in the red zone certainly stands out — with plenty of impressive reps as an in-line blocker. He had 17 catches for 250 yards (14.7 yards per catch) with five touchdowns.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football 2024 commitment tracker