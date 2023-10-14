Indiana fools Michigan on trick play for touchdown

Indiana was up against it at Michigan on Saturday in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers would have to do everything to be competitive, let alone win.

So, they went into the trickeration bag and came up with a touchdown.

Someone in Michigan’s secondary blew a coverage big time and Indiana’s trick play delivered a huge result.

Donovan McCulley took the backward pass and found a wide, wide open Jaylin Lucas.

The play was good for 44 yards and after the PAT the Hoosiers led 7-0.

INDIANA STRIKES FIRST 🙌@IndianaFootball takes a 7-0 lead over Michigan in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/2RcViI8Gvd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire