Indiana fires Tom Allen as head coach, per report

Following a disappointing 2023 season, Indiana has become the third Big Ten school to make a coaching change this year. Indiana has reportedly made the decision to cut ties with head coach Tom Allen.

According to The Indy Star, Allen has a buyout of at least $20 million for the next four years. Despite the heavy price tag, one which is a major cost for the Hoosiers, it was clear the program was in need of a jumpstart and a change in momentum as it relates to the win totals.

Allen will end his run as Indiana head coach with a record of 33-49 and 18-43 in Big Ten play. The high mark for Indiana came in 2019 with an 8-5 record and a 6-2 record in the COVID-adjusted 2020 season with a record of 6-2 and a final ranking of no. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. But things went south quickly for the Hoosiers following the 2020 season with a 2-10 record in 2021, a 4-8 record in 2022, and then a 3-9 record in 2023.

Allen took over as head coach of the Indiana program following the resignation of Kevin Wilson as head coach in 2016 amid allegations of mistreatment of players.

The search for a new head coach at Indiana is now underway, and one of the names thrown out as a potential candidate by The Indy Star is former James Franklin assistant Charles Huff, now the head coach at Marshall.

“Huff’s bonafides as both a recruiter and developer of talented players was built across stops with Maryland, Penn State, Mississippi State, Alabama and the Buffalo Bills, among others, and at just 40, he’s got an age profile that might appeal to Indiana,” writes Zach Osterman of The Indy Star.

Northwestern was the first Big Ten team to make a coaching change this year with the preseason firing of Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing within the football program under his watch. The Wildcats have since removed the interim tag on David Braun after Braun guided the Wildcats to a 7-win season and a bowl berth.

Michigan State was the second Big Ten school to make a coaching change with the firing of Mel Tucker in the first month of the season, also amid allegations of improper conduct with allegations of sexual harassment of a sexual abuse awareness advocate. Michigan State hired Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith a day after the conclusion of the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire