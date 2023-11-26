Indiana fires football coach Tom Allen after seven seasons, despite nearly $21M buyout

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University fired football coach Tom Allen on Sunday, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Herald Times.

Allen had a 33-49 overall record (18-43 in the Big Ten) with two bowl appearances in seven seasons.

The athletic department will have to pay out a $20.8 million buyout to Allen, among the highest ever record for a college football coach, but the growing concern behind the scenes was that it was hard to see a scenario where Allen regained the momentum he had coming off two straight bowl appearances in 2019 and 2020.

Indiana is one of only four Power Five programs with fewer than 10 wins since 2021 (Vanderbilt, Colorado and Stanford).

Related: Chaotic finish gives way to solemn end to IU's 2023 season

The Hoosiers had a 3-25 record in the Big Ten the last three seasons, the worst among member schools. Vanderbilt is the only Power Five school with fewer conference wins (two) and wins against Power Five opponents (two) than the Hoosiers during that stretch.

“It's hard to sleep,” Allen said, of the program’s struggles. “You lay your head down and you've got a million things going on in your head. You want it so bad for your kids, your players, our families, our coaches, their families, our fans, our university, everybody I represent, you feel all that.”

Indiana coach Tom Allen walks off the field after 35-31 loss to Purdue pic.twitter.com/c0uCPdfLXD — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 25, 2023

Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson originally hired Allen to be his defensive coordinator in 2016. Allen spearheaded a remarkable turnaround for a group that gave up 509.5 yards (ranked No. 121 out of 128 FBS teams) and 37.6 points per game (No. 117) the year before he arrived.

The Hoosiers allowed 380.1 yards and 27.2 points in Allen’s lone season as coordinator.

He was promoted to head coach by former IU athletic director Fred Glass on Dec. 1, 2016, the same day Wilson resigned and the announcements were made within 90 minutes of each other.

“He is a leader of men that I think can translate and extend beyond on to the whole program,” Glass said, at the time. “He is demanding and has a very high standard that is not demeaning. He cares about his players, and they care back.”

It looked like a shrewd move in 2019 when Allen led Indiana to its first winning season in 12 years. The Hoosiers followed that up by going 6-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season that included wins over Penn State and Michigan. The win over the Wolverines ended a 24-game losing streak in the series.

The presence of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left Indiana optimistic it would build on that success even further, but injuries limited him to five games in 2021 and Indiana ended up going 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten).

Penix would end up transferring to Washington and becoming a Heisman Trophy candidate this year while IU’s quarterback situation became a revolving door over the past two seasons.

Nov 25, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks on the field prior to the start of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Allen still came into 2023 hoping the large number of transfers he signed would help him get the program back on track.

While the Hoosiers lost 23-3 to Ohio State in the season-opener, the 23 points were the fewest the defense allowed in the rivalry since 1993 and the 380 yards allowed were the fewest the Buckeyes put up in the series since 2009 (378 yards).

Two weeks later, Indiana almost pulled off an upset in Indianapolis over a Louisville team that went 10-2 and reached the ACC title game.

It was disappointing offensive performances in losses to Maryland and Michigan that derailed whatever hopes Allen had of righting the ship. Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell and switched quarterbacks from Tayven Jackson to Brendan Sorsby just a few weeks removed from announcing Jackson as the starter.

RelateD: How much is Indiana football coach Tom Allen’s buyout?

After pulling out a 20-14 victory over Wisconsin on Nov. 4, the Hoosiers gave up a 15-point lead to an Illinois team playing backup quarterback John Paddock. It was statistically one of the worst defensive performances in IU history.

Michigan State traveled to Memorial Stadium the following week with one road win in the last two seasons. Indiana took a 21-17 lead with 4:06 left the game only to give up a go-ahead touchdown on MSU’s ensuing possession and that final sequence in the loss highlighted IU’s poor late-game decision-making.

Allen changed his mind about attempting a game-tying 42-yard field goal only to have the offense called for intentional grounding and miss the try from 48-yards out.

Indiana gave up another late lead in a 35-31 loss to Purdue on Saturday leaving Allen to describe the three-week stretch as “devastating.”

"It's a gut shot", Allen said, after the game.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Tom Allen fired as Indiana football coach, owed $20 million buyout