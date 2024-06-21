Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston in top 3 of fan vote for WNBA All-Star Game

While Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston weren't invited to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, they may just play against them in the WNBA All-Star Game.

The first returns of fan votes showed Clark and Boston having the second and third most votes, respectively.

4 players in the top 18 of 2024 @wnba All-Star voting early returns 👀



voting ends in 8 days! keep voting to send Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith to the 2024 @WNBA All-Star game at https://t.co/4YFe9x6wfy 🗳 pic.twitter.com/zXgjkYJOzg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 21, 2024

A'ja Wilson, a two-time MVP for the Las Vegas Aces, topped the list with 217,773 votes. Clark was right behind Wilson with 216,427 while Boston sits at 171,864. Fever teammates NaLyssa Smith (72,719) and Kelsey Mitchell (66,820) ranked 17th and 18th overall, respectively.

The All-Star Game will take place July 20 in Phoenix. A different format for the game is Team USA vs. Team WNBA. The last time the league used this format was in 2021.

Adorable moment: Caitlin Clark reunites with boy whose shot she ruthlessly blocked

Members of Team USA will play in the game no matter what. There is also no regard to conference affiliation.

According to a June 13 IndyStar story, the top-10 overall vote-getters will immediately be named All-Stars. Any player in the top 10 of voting that isn't already on Team USA's 5-on-5 roster will be on Team WNBA.

The next 36 highest vote-getters will then be provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, and they will vote to fill out the rest of Team WNBA. Starters for each team will be determined by the respective head coaches.

Initial voting is made up of 50% fans, 25% current WNBA players and 25% national media panel. Fans can vote on WNBA.com or through the WNBA app.

Last season, Boston and Mitchell made the All-Star Game for the Fever.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston in top 3 of WNBA All-Star voting