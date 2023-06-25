Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston named WNBA All-Star starter, first rookie starter since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston is a WNBA All-Star starter, the league announced Sunday.

Boston is the first rookie since 2014 to start in an All-Star game, and just the eighth overall to do so. For the Fever, Boston is the first rookie All-Star since Tamika Catchings in 2002.

The WNBA All-Star starters are determined 50% by fan voting, 25% from a media panel, and 25% from current players. Boston was fifth in frontcourt voting, according to a release from the league.

Boston has revitalized the Fever in her short time as a pro. She is averaging 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game with a 65.1 field goal percentage, pushing the Fever to a 5-8 record — already matching their win total from 2022.

Boston will join Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally, Brittney Griner, Nneka Ogwumike, and A'ja Wilson in the frontcourt. Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jackie Young will make up the backcourt starters.

Wilson and Stewart, as the top fan vote-getters, will be the two team captains.

The WNBA head coaches will pick the 12 reserve players, meaning Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith could both still be all-star reserves. Mitchell was 10th overall in guard voting, according to the WNBA.

Following the reserve selections, the captains will draft their rosters. The full teams will be revealed on July 8 ahead of the game on July 15 in Las Vegas.

