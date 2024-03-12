Advertisement

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston on Caitlin Clark, state of women's sports

NBC Sports Chicago

Indiana Fever's 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston discusses Caitlin Clark's strengths, what it would be like to play with her and the state of women's sports.

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston on Caitlin Clark, state of women's sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago