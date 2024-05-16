Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: How to Watch the WNBA Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can livestream the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty WNBA game online for free on Prime Video with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

More from Rolling Stone

Get Amazon Prime Free Trial

The WNBA season is officially underway. After a disappointing loss to the Connecticut Sun earlier this week in the first matchup of the regular season, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will have a chance to play on their home court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the visiting New York Liberty tonight.

“Disappointed and nobody likes to lose, that’s how it is,” Clark said in an interview following Tuesday’s matchup. “Can’t beat yourself up too much about one game.”

Want to stream today’s Fever vs. Liberty basketball game online? Read on for our quick streaming guide, below.

indiana fever tshirt amazon

$24.99

Buy Now On Amazon

How to Watch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty WNBA Game Online

Unlike previous games, WNBA fans will have only one place to catch today’s New York Liberty matchup against the Indiana Fever:

Stream Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty WNBA Game on Prime Video

Professional basketball has seemingly pivoted away from airing only on sports stations and local networks. Now, Prime members can get in on all the WNBA excitement. Prime Video will air tonight’s Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game online, and anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can tune into the matchup.

Get Amazon Prime Free Trial

When Is the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty WNBA Game?

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty WNBA game takes place today, May 16, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, and airs exclusively on Prime Video.

From $99.99

Buy at WNBa store

Can You Stream the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty Game for Free?

If you’re already a Prime member, you’re in luck: You can stream Clark’s Indiana Fever matchup against the New York Liberty with your subscription. And if you’re new to Amazon Prime, you can start testing out the service with a 30-day free trial. After the trial period’s up, an Amazon Prime membership will cost you $14.99 a month, or you can spring for an annual plan at $139 for the year.

Get Amazon Prime Free Trial

Best of Rolling Stone