Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Livestream: How to Watch Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun online with a free trial to DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or with the Hulu + Live TV bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+.

The WNBA’s regular season kicks off today, as some of the most buzzed-about players and teams in professional basketball go head-to-head. After a couple of competitive preseason matchups, the Indiana Fever will visit the Connecticut Sun tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. The highly anticipated matchup sees the Number One 2024 WNBA Draft pick Caitlin Clark playing in her regular season WNBA debut game. Don’t have cable? Here’s how to stream Clark, Aliyah Boston, and the Fever vs. Connecticut Sun online.

How to Watch the Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Game Online

Looking to watch the Fever vs. Sun WNBA game without cable? Here are the streaming services that make it easy to watch the matchup online:

Stream Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA Game on DirecTV Stream

Want to livestream Clark’s first regular season Indiana Fever game against the Connecticut Sun today? You’re in luck: Live TV streamer DirecTV Stream carries ESPN2 with all of its plans. A subscription starts at $79.99 a month, but you can score a seven-day free trial before paying a single cent.

Stream Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA Game on fuboTV

fuboTV’s Pro package costs $79.99 a month, and comes with a five-day free trial to start streaming. Fubo carries channels like ESPN2 so you can watch tonight’s Indiana vs. Connecticut WNBA game online, along with over 180 channels. We also recommend fuboTV for watching local networks, including ABC and NBC.

Stream Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA Game on Hulu + Live TV (with ESPN+ and Disney+)

Along with ESPN2, today’s Fever vs. Sun WNBA game will also air live on Disney+ and ESPN+. While fans can sign up for individual subscriptions to either service, we suggest going with the Hulu + Live TV bundle package, which comes with both Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu + Live TV includes a three-day free trial, then costs $76.99 a month for the ad-supported plan after that ends.

Can You Watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Game for Free?

Yes, WNBA fans can watch Clark play in today’s Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game online for free with a DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV trial.

Where to Buy Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Tickets Online

You can still score tickets to the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA game on sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek.

When Is the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Game Today?

Clark and the Fever play the Sun today, May 14, 2024, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

