Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky live updates: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese face off again

For the second time this month, Caitlin Clark will face off against Angel Reese as the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky Sunday in Indianapolis.

The teams first met on June 1 with the Fever edging the Sky 71-70 for their first home win of the season. They will meet again next Sunday when the Sky host the Fever on June 23 and in Chicago on Aug. 30 when the teams square off for the fourth and final time in the regular season.

USA TODAY Sports will have coverage of all the action from Sunday's game. Follow along for the latest news, scores and highlights.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) hits a reverse layup during a game against the Chicago Sky on June 1, 2024.

What time is Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever today?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky for a lunchtime game on Sunday at noon ET. The game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever vs. Sky today?

The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game will be televised nationally on CBS.

How to stream Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever today

The Fever vs. Sky game is available for streaming on Paramount+, the cbssports.com website (for those who log in with their cable or satellite provider) and on Fubo.

The game will also be available on demand on the WNBA’s League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

What are Angel Reese’s stats so far this season?

Angel Reese has played 12 games so far in the 2024 WNBA season, through June 14, and has started each one.

Reese is averaging 12.2 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 steals per game. Reese is shooting 37.8% from the field and 74.6% from the free throw line, while adding 1.8 assists per game.

What are Caitlin Clark’s stats so far this season?

Caitlin Clark has played 14 games so far in the 2024 WNBA season, through June 13, and has started each one.

Clark is averaging a team-high 15.6 points and a team-high 6.0 assists along with 4.9 rebounds per game. Clark is shooting 36.7% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 89.7% from the free throw line. She also leads the Fever steals (1.4), turnovers (5.5) and minutes per game (32.7).

