Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky Livestream: How to Watch the Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark WNBA Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Basketball fans can watch Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play in the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA game online for free with trials to DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

More from Rolling Stone

Get DirecTV Stream Free Trial

In one of the most-anticipated matchups in the 2024 WNBA season so far, No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark and No. 7 pick Angel Reese will meet up once again in today’s game between the Indiana Fever vs. the Chicago Sky. The former college basketball players previously broke ratings records during their days playing for the NCAA, and now fans will get to see the pros play one another again on the court as the Sky head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on the Fever. Don’t have cable? Here’s how to stream the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA game online, along with ways to watch the basketball matchup for free.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA Game Online

Today’s Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game will air on ESPN, and you can watch the channel with the below streaming services:

Stream Fever vs. Sky Game on DirecTV Stream

If you’ve kept up with Clark’s and Reese’s games up to this point, you won’t want to miss today’s WNBA matchup between the Fever vs. Sky. Fans can watch the game online with DirecTV Stream, which carries ESPN in its base package. A subscription starts at $79.99 a month, and comes with a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

Get DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Stream Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Angel Reese, Sky WNBA Game on Fubo

fuboTV is another live TV streaming service that lets you watch today’s Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA game for free. The fuboTV Pro plan comes with ESPN, in addition to 188 other channels, for $79.99 a month — the same price as DirecTV Stream’s base subscription. It includes a seven-day free trial at the time of this writing.

Get fuboTV Free Trial

Stream Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA Game on Sling

WNBA fans who want to catch the Fever vs. Sky game on Sling will need to sign up for the Sling Orange package, which starts at $20 your first month, then $40 after that. Sling Orange carries ESPN as part of its 34-channel lineup, along with ESPN2, ESPN3, and TBS. Sling continues to be one of the more affordable live TV streaming services to choose from, even though it still doesn’t offer a free trial with its plans.

Get Sling From $20/month

Stream Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky Basketball Game on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV makes it a breeze to watch channels like ESPN online, and viewers can watch the Indiana vs. Chicago WNBA matchup with a three-day free trial. You can continue your Hulu + Live TV subscription to watch over 95 live TV channels for $76.99 a month for the ad-supported version, or cancel before your trial ends. You’ll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of Hulu’s bundle plan.

Get Hulu + Live TV Free Trial

Can You Watch the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA Game for Free?

Yes, basketball fans have a few ways to livestream today’s WNBA game between the Sky and Fever for free. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV all currently offer free trials in their subscriptions, and you can cancel your plan at any time if you decide not to continue your membership.

When Is the Fever vs. Sky WNBA Game? Date, Time

Today’s matchup between Clark and Reese in the Fever vs. Sky WNBA game takes place at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. ESPN will broadcast the WNBA game.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky Odds, Predictions

The WNBA matchup will likely be a close game, as oddsmakers currently have the Sky with a moneyline advantage of -142 over the Fever at +116.

Best of Rolling Stone