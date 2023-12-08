Indiana Fever, with top odds, could land franchise-altering No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS — Having the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft two years in a row can completely change a team's trajectory, and there's precedent that proves it.

If the Fever get the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, it will be the fourth time a team has had the top pick for two consecutive years. The Seattle Storm had the top picks in 2001 and '02, as well as '15 and '16. The Las Vegas Aces technically had the top picks in '17, '18, and '19 — the '17 pick came when the franchise was still in San Antonio.

The three draftees in those teams’ second year of the No. 1 pick? Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and A’ja Wilson. If the Fever nab the No. 1 pick again, their 2024 draftee could join some elite company.

“Back at Seattle, when I was there, back-to-back we had two No. 1 picks and picked Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird, and the rest is history,” Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn said. “If we were able to get another No. 1 pick this year to go with (Kelsey) Mitchell and (Aliyah) Boston and (NaLyssa) Smith, we'd be well on our way to re-establishing this franchise.”

The Fever have the top odds for the No. 1 pick for the second straight year (44.2%) with a combined record of 18-58 over the last two seasons. Indiana won the top pick last season, selecting South Carolina center and eventual WNBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

“I go back to the different teams from the past that have had multiple No. 1 picks and where they are now,” head coach Christie Sides said. “Where Vegas is right now? I mean, they had a few No. 1 picks in a row. I mean, we're going after that, that's what we're aiming to do. Just adding great players, whoever that is.”

The Phoenix Mercury have the second-best odds in the lottery with a 27.6% chance, and the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm follow at 17.8% and 10.7%, respectively.

Even if the Fever don’t get the No. 1 pick, they will pick no lower than third. The top two picks in the draft are determined by lottery balls, and the final two picks are determined by reverse order of record.

“We're very optimistic because we have a significant amount of balls in the thing, but you never know how the lottery goes,” Dunn said. “At least we've positioned ourselves — even though we've gotten better, won more games — we've positioned ourselves to get one of the top three players. We are guaranteed no less than the third spot in the draft. Of course, we hope to get the first pick, but we know, once again, with one, two or three, we're going to get a great player.”

The 2024 class could potentially be one of the best in the history of the WNBA, featuring reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark, 2020 player of the year Paige Bueckers, and All-Americans Cameron Brink and Hailey Van Lith.

The problem? A lot of those players could choose to return for another season in their college uniform.

The NCAA gave all 2020-21 student athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, leading to a time of flux for WNBA franchises for the last few years. Clark, Bueckers, and Brink could all elect to return to school, significantly decreasing the competitiveness of the class.

In recent years, top draftees didn’t make their final decisions until after their college seasons were over. Boston, for example, made her decision official after the Final Four — just over a week before the WNBA Draft. The Fever didn’t have any advance notice of Boston’s decision, Dunn said, finding out at the same time as the public.

“I look back to Aliyah Boston last year, she didn't make a decision until after the season, and nobody put any pressure on her,” Dunn said. “But I think it's too soon for these players to decide, 'OK, do I want to do this another year?’ By the end of their fourth year, they're deciding. ‘OK, do I really want to keep going to school? Do I really want to take any more classes? Do I want it or am I ready to move on with my life?’”

The flux of not knowing if a top player will come out is something WNBA brass will have to deal with for two more draft cycles. But Dunn is still doing as much as she can to find out what the top college players’ thoughts are.

“It's interesting, because I have agents reach out to me, and they want to let me know, ‘Hey, don't believe what you see. All the stuff on Twitter, Instagram that says she's not coming into the draft, that's not true, she doesn't know what she's gonna do yet,’” Dunn said.

A fan holds a sign reading "State Farms upgraded from Mahomes 2 Caitlin Clark" during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

There’s a variety of reasons players could elect to return to college for a fifth year — they could be chasing a record or a national title. Another big reason players elect to return to college is because they’re extremely comfortable with their name, image, and likeness earnings.

But NIL deals don’t go away with a transition to the WNBA — they could even get bigger.

“I think there's been lots of discussion about how the NIL affects them, well, the NIL can come with them,” Dunn said. “If you've got a deal with Nike or Chevrolet or State Farm, it can come with you. If anything, it's going to be on a bigger stage, you know, because it's a national stage.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever waiting for WNBA Draft Lottery, Caitlin Clark possible