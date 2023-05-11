The Indiana Fever have three cuts left to make, and they'll be difficult

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Fever have eight days and one more preseason game left to try to narrow down their roster from 15 to 12 players. They've made three cuts already from the days leading up to camp, parting ways with forwards Emily Engster and LaDazhia Williams and guard Renina Davis.

The remaining cuts won't be easy, especially for a team coming off a 5-31 record that entered camp with 13 of the 17 players on its training camp roster in the first or second years of their WNBA careers. A lot of talented players league-wide will be cut in the next eight days, as there are only 144 total roster spots in the WNBA with 36 draftees entered into the pool each season. For that reason, there is increasing hope of expansion around the league.

"There's just so many good players out there now and there's just not room," Fever coach Christie Sides said. "One hundred forty-four spots is not that many. The talk of expansion, for sure. We're moving in that direction, we'll get there. It has to be done just because there's so many good players who are not going to make these teams."

Expansion can't come fast enough to save Sides from some tough calls, though. Here's a look at the Fever's roster as it stands and the tough decisions the first-year coach will have to make.

The Protected

The Fever have four players on "protected" contracts, which means that even if they were cut for injury or "lack of skill" as the CBA reads, they would still be owed their base salary for the season, so it makes little sense to cut them. All four would be in good shape to make the team anyway, but that simply adds to their level of security.

Kelsey Mitchell: The 27-year-old combo guard is still the face of the Fever franchise, even if Aliyah Boston is its future. Mitchell finished sixth in the WNBA last season with 18.4 points per game to go with a career-high assists per game while shooting a career-best 40.9% from 3-point range. She's on a $206,000 max contract and the safest player on the roster.

Erica Wheeler: The former All-Star Game MVP returns to the Fever after two seasons away with the Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream to play for Sides, who was an assistant coach with the Dream last season and the Fever while Wheeler was at Indiana. The 32-year-old Wheeler has embraced the role of being the Fever's veteran voice, and she's on a two-year, $404,308 deal to help the Fever set their culture.

Victoria Vivians: The former first-round pick out of Mississippi State is coming off her most prolific season as a pro as she averaged 9.8 points per game last season. After injury-riddled campaigns in 2019 and 2020, she's posted back-to-back mostly healthy seasons and has hit a combined 76 3-pointers in the last two years.

Emma Cannon: Cannon is a true journey woman, having spent six years playing overseas and in lower leagues between the end of her college career at Florida Southern and her first WNBA breakthrough. The Fever gave her a chance each of the last three years and she gave them athleticism and size at the power forward spot, averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds last season.

The Blue Chips

The cutting of Engster shows that not all of the Fever's high draft picks over the last two seasons are sure bets, but at least a few of them seem to be.

Aliyah Boston: The four-time All-American and 2021-22 national player of the year and NCAA Tournament MOP was the Pacers' obvious choice for No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the 6-5 forward has so far been much of what the Fever hoped she would be. She's tough in the post, trouble on pick-and-rolls, excellent on the glass and stingy at the rim. The Fever drafted her to be a force on both ends, and in a small sample size she's provided evidence that she can be.

NaLyssa Smith: The two-time All-American from Baylor and No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft might suddenly find herself in Boston's shadow, but she'll benefit as much as anybody from her presence. Boston's talent in the post could allow Smith to step out even more than she did last year when she hit 37 3-poitners and averaged 13.5 points per game to go with 7.9 rebounds. Smith and Boston could begin to lay a foundation for an outstanding high-low duo.

Grace Berger: Berger is one of the most decorated players in Indiana University women's basketball history, so she has alure to the franchise simply as a hometown hero, but the Fever are already pleased with her versatility and extremely high basketball IQ. With Mitchell, Wheeler and Vivians getting a lot of reps in the first-team backcourt, Berger has mostly worked with the second unit, but at 6-foot, she can play and defend any position 1-3 which makes her valuable off the bench.

Queen Egbo: Egbo was a WNBA All-Rookie pick in 2022 after being picked No. 10 out of Baylor, averaging 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while starting in 31 of her 33 appearances. The 6-4 Egbo will likely move to the bench with Boston now on the roster, but she can give the second unit a rebounding and shot-blocking anchor.

Second-year players with an edge

The players in this category aren't necessarily safe because their track records only go back so far, but they all played significant minutes and proved some value last season which puts them at least a little ahead when it comes to final roster decisions.

Kristy Wallace: Wallace played for Sides with the Dream last season and was acquired for Danielle Robinson in January. The Australian former Baylor star started Sunday's preseason opener at point guard with Wheeler nursing a minor ankle injury, but the 5-11 guard can also handle all three perimeter positions. She shot 36.8% from 3-point range last season, can score at all three levels and defend several spots.

Lexie Hull: Hull averaged just 3.8 points per game last season, but the 6-1 guard picked it up toward the end of the year, averaging 12.0 points per game in her last four games as a rookie. She helped lead Stanford to the 2021 national title and was a three-time All-Pac 12 pick and two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive team pick there. She was the Defensive Player of the Year at the 2023 Athletes Unlimited event and brings lots of defensive versatility at 6-1. The Fever are desperate to become a better defensive team so it's hard to imagine them leaving Hull off the roster.

Destanni Henderson: Henderson proved she was a gamer at South Carolina, scoring 26 points in the 2022 national title game to help the Gamecocks claim the title. Last season, largely operating as the second-unit point guard, she showed positive flashes averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 assists per game. She's continued to operate as the backup point guard in camp. She's quick with the ball in her hand, but can also shoot from distance, hitting on 26 of 71 3-point attempts (36.6%) last season.

The Borderline

These players could be fighting for the final spots on the roster.

Taylor Mikesell: As a second-round pick on a team loaded with youth, Mikesell had her work cut out for her when she got to camp, but the former first-team All-Big Ten pick has shot the ball sensationally well in camp to make her case. She was a lights-out shooter throughout her college career, which included stops at Maryland, Oregon and Ohio State and she hit a combined 230 3-pointers in her last two seasons, finishing third in Division I with 116 in 2022-23. She scored 2,253 points in her college career and made more 3s than 2s.

Victaria Saxton: Saxton never scored more than 8.9 points per game in a season as a college player, but she started every game the last two seasons for a South Carolina team that went 71-3, won a national title and reached two Final Fours because she was so excellent at doing the little things. Though she was 2 of 7 in the preseason opener, Sides said she was thrilled with Saxton's energy, and at 6-2, she brings size, defensive versatility and rebounding.

Maya Caldwell: Caldwell has been sidelined with injury for much of preseason camp, but she has the benefit of having performed well with the Dream last season with Sides as an assistant. She was signed to two hardship contracts and started seven of the nine games she appeared in, averaging 10.9 points and hitting 18 of 32 3-pointers (56.3%) in those games.

Bernadett Hatar: Hatar is signed to a training camp contract and she has yet to report to training camp, which would seem to be an issue. However, the Hungarian Hatar is 6-10, so if and when she does show up, she's going to get a look on size alone.

