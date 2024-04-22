Indiana Fever, Tegna partner to air games locally over WTHR, WALV

INDIANAPOLIS -- Almost half of the Indiana Fever's games this season will be available on Indianapolis airwaves.

The Fever announced a partnership with Tegna on Monday to air 17 games between local NBC affiliate WTHR and MeTV affiliate WALV. Tegna also said in a release that it hopes to expand access out of Indianapolis.

“So many new fans are tuning in to watch the world’s best basketball players compete in the WNBA, and the Fever have built a roster of incredible young talent that has caught the attention of basketball fans all over the globe,” Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in a release. “Tegna and WTHR have been amazing local partners for years, and we are excited that more fans than ever before will get the chance to watch these amazing athletes play.”

The Fever drafted Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, the two-time national player of the year, with the top pick in the WNBA Draft last week, and she is joining a lineup that includes 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston, 2022 No. 2 pick NaLyssa Smith, and 2018 No. 2 pick Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana has not made the playoffs since 2016, when Tamika Catchings retired, but Clark is hoping to be the catalyst that puts the Fever back in the top eight of the standings.

"This is an exhilarating moment for women’s sports. The WNBA and Fever are leading the charge with this groundbreaking local broadcast rights agreement,” Dave Lougee, President and CEO of Tegna, said in a release. “The remarkable journey of Caitlin Clark and her teammates has captured the hearts and minds of millions. We’re thrilled to deliver all the Fever action to every household in the Indianapolis region.”

The Indiana Fever will also have 36 of its 40 games aired nationally between ABC, ESPN, Prime Video, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, and Ion. The Tegna agreement covers the four games that are not shown on any platform, as well as some that are on paid, cable services like Prime Video, CBS Sports Network, and NBA TV.

Indiana Fever games on local TV in 2024

Local broadcast schedule, courtesy of Tegna and Pacers Sports & Entertainment:

DATE TIME OPPONENT STATION May 16 7 p.m. vs. New York WTHR May 22 10 p.m. @ Seattle WTHR May 25 9 p.m. @ Las Vegas WTHR May 30 7 p.m. vs. Seattle WTHR June 1 1 p.m. vs. Chicago WALV June 2 7 p.m. @ New York WALV June 10 7 p.m. @ Connecticut WTHR June 13 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta WTHR June 23 6 p.m. @ Chicago WALV June 27 10 p.m. @ Seattle WALV July 10 Noon vs. Washington WTHR Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. @ Atlanta WTHR Sept. 4 7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles WALV Sept. 8 4 p.m. vs. Atlanta WTHR Sept. 11 7 p.m. vs. Las Vegas WALV Sept. 15 3 p.m. vs. Dallas WALV Sept. 19 7 p.m. @ Washington WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever to air 17 games locally over WTHR, WALV