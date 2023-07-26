Indiana Fever suffer heartbreaking loss to L.A. Sparks on last-second shot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever lost in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday night, falling to the Los Angeles Sparks, 79-78, on a last-second shot at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

With the loss, the Fever fall to 6-17 on the season, while the Sparks improve to 8-15. Indiana and Los Angeles will match up again Thursday in Los Angeles.

"It's not our youth, because we have over half of the season now," Indiana guard Victoria Vivians said. "We've been going hard, ever since the beginning with training camp. We don't have an excuse for youth anymore, we just have to buy in to what the coaches are saying and execute."

Here are three observations from the Fever’s loss:

Last-second heartbreak

Indiana was leading for most of the fourth quarter, and seemed to have the game wrapped up with a four-point lead with one minute left.

But Jordin Canada was determined to end the Sparks’ eight-game losing streak, capping the Sparks' late five-point surge. Nneka Ogwumike made a layup to cut the Fever's lead to two points, and the Sparks got the ball back after a Vivians 3-pointer missed the mark.

Then, down two points with 10 seconds left in the game, Canada, who is shooting 35.3% from 3-point range this season and 21.1% in her career, had a last-second make beyond the arc.

"We just have to execute better, defensively and offensively," Vivians said. "They won the game on a shot that they shouldn't have, but we just have to be better as a team."

There were 3.8 seconds left on the clock, and Indiana immediately took a timeout to advance the ball to half court. Fever rookie Aliyah Boston got the ball out of the inbounds and passed it to Kelsey Mitchell, who missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

"Enough is enough when it comes to what we're trying to do," coach Christie Sides said. "We keep failing in this area right here at the end, and in the last three minutes we gave up 12 points. We make them miss a shot, and we don't fall, sacrifice ourselves at the end to get that ball. We keep talking about the same thing. We have to be closer, not let that 3 get off."

Aliyah Boston in foul trouble, again

One game after picking up three fouls in the opening quarter against New York, Boston found herself in foul trouble again against the Sparks.

"We'll go back, we'll watch video with her, we'll show her the clips, but just got to be able to have control and discipline," Sides said. "We had several fouls where we just lost our discipline, we reached and we slapped instead of moving our feet."

Boston picked up four fouls by the third quarter night and sat for a good chunk of the fourth, allowing backup center Amanda Zahui B ample minutes in the post.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft was back in the game for the final, crucial minutes, and finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting and four rebounds.

Victoria Vivians breaks out in starting lineup

After NaLyssa Smith went down with a foot fracture, Victoria Vivians reclaimed her spot in the Fever’s starting lineup. Vivians has started seven games this season — two at the beginning of the year, and five following Smith’s injury.

On Tuesday, she proved her value as a starter. Crossing the 1,000 career point mark, Vivians racked up 17 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

"I don't care about numbers, I'm never a numbers player," Vivians said. "I'm a team player, and I come out here and do what I can for my teammates. I'm a little things person, so I try to go out there and do the little things for my teammates."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA: L.A. Sparks down Indiana Fever on last-second shot