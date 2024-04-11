Indiana Fever set to receive ‘significant’ television and streaming coverage

The WNBA is entering its 28th season, which will tip off on May 14 and run through Sept. 19. On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the schedule of games to be broadcast and streamed nationally during the 2024 regular season.

“With the energy and excitement already generated by what we anticipate will be a star-studded rookie class, and on the heels of a 2023 season that featured one of the greatest MVP races in WNBA history and our most-watched regular season in over two decades, the WNBA’s broadcast and streaming partners are offering a huge national platform that will showcase the league’s superstars, rising stars, rivalries and a newly reconfigured WNBA Commissioner’s Cup,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Mark your calendars 🗓️ The 2024 Broadcast Schedule is HERE 🤩 Tune in to some of the biggest matchups on the BIGGEST networks all season long#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/e2p5cjOnlU — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2024

The television and streaming schedule features all 12 WNBA teams, with a significant focus on the Indiana Fever, two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury. The Fever have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and will likely pick Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. The Fever also had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and picked South Carolina superstar Aliyah Boston.

This will be the second consecutive season in which teams will play a 40-game season.

