Indiana Fever release full 40-game schedule, including Olympic break

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever released its 40-game schedule for the WNBA season Monday afternoon. The Fever begin their season May 14 on the road against Connecticut. The Fever's home opener will be May 16 against New York.

Indiana will also have a six-game homestand in September, including two games against reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas, before ending the season on the road against Washington on Sept. 19.

'She's a generational player': How Caitlin Clark could fit Indiana Fever's lineup.

Fever GM on No. 1 pick, chance at Clark: 'I know what an impact it can have on a franchise'

This season, there will be a month-long break for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris — Team USA women’s basketball roster is primarily comprised of WNBA players. The WNBA will still play 40 games with an All-Star break during the season, something the league has not yet done in an Olympic year. Those events will scrunch teams’ 40 games into a shorter time frame, leading to more games on back-to-back days.

The Fever went 13-27 in the 2023 season, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and 10th in the full WNBA standings.

On Dec. 10, Indiana received the top pick in the 2024 draft for the second year in a row. The Fever used their 2023 No. 1 draft pick on South Carolina center Aliyah Boston, who became the WNBA Rookie of the Year. The 2024 draft will be on April 15.

Indiana Fever 2024 WNBA schedule

(all times ET)

May 14: @ Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m.

May 16: New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

May 18: @ New York Liberty, 1 p.m.

May 20: Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m.

May 22: @ Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

May 24: @ Los Angeles Sparks 10 p.m.

May 25: @ Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m.

May 28: Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m.

May 30: Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

June 1: Chicago Sky, 1 p.m.

June 2: @ New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

June 7: Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m.

June 10: @ Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

June 13: Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

June 16: Chicago Sky, 12 p.m.

June 19: Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

June 21: @ Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m.

June 23: @ Chicago Sky, 6 p.m.

June 27: @ Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

June 30: @ Phoenix Mercury, 3 p.m.

July 2: @ Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.

July 6: New York Liberty, 1 p.m.

July 10: Washington Mystics, 12 p.m.

July 12: Phoenix Mercury, 7:30 p.m.

July 14: @ Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

July 17: @ Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.

Aug. 16: Phoenix Mercury, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 18: Seattle Storm, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24: @ Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

Aug. 26: @ Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30: @ Chicago Sky, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: @ Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.

Sept. 4: Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Minnesota Lynx, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: Dallas Wings, 3 p.m.

Sept. 19: @ Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA releases 2024 Indiana Fever schedule with Olympics break