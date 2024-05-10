Indiana Fever pick up 2025 fourth-year options on Lexie Hull, Kristy Wallace

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fever guards Lexie Hull and Kristy Wallace will be under contract with the Fever through 2025.

Indiana announced Friday that it picked up the fourth-year rookie-scale options for both Wallace and Hull, which will put them under the Fever's control through the 2025 season. This is an extension of their rookie contracts, which are still unprotected.

The Fever exercised these options a couple weeks after they did the same thing for third-year guard NaLyssa Smith, so all three will become free agents after the 2025 season.

Hull, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has been a part-time starter for the Fever in her two years in Indiana so far. She started four games in 2022, then 25 games in 2023, averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. Hull is known to the Fever as a defensive juggernaut, and she usually guards the Fever's most formidable opposing player.

Wallace came to the Fever in 2023 in a trade with the Atlanta Dream. She was drafted to the WNBA in 2018, but did not actually start in the league until 2022 after playing professionally in her home country of Australia.

Wallace started nine games for the Fever last season, averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

