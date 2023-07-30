Indiana Fever move to tie for last place in WNBA with loss to Seattle Storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling to the Seattle Storm, 85-62.

The Fever, who beat the Storm 80-68 on June 22, and Seattle now hold identical 6-19 records, tied for last place in the WNBA. The Phoenix Mercury also have six wins, but they are 11th with 18 losses.

Here are three thoughts from the Fever’s loss:

Attempting a comeback

As they have before, the Fever fell behind quickly. Seattle outscored Indiana, 24-17, in the first quarter and went on a 15-2 run in the second for a 25-point lead.

As the second quarter wound down, the Fever found some fire, going on an 8-2 run to lead them into halftime. That run continued into the third quarter, going on a 12-4 run to open the second half and cutting the deficit to 12 points.

The Fever got within nine late in the third quarter, but couldn't get closer. Seattle bolstered the lead with a 15-5 run throughout the first 7 minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Fever’s hopes for a comeback fell apart.

Victaria Saxton has first career basket

With NaLyssa Smith on the bench with a foot injury for the past few weeks, the Fever have been operating without a true power forward. At times, the four-guard lineup with Fever rookie Aliyah Boston at center worked well.

But with the sizable Seattle lineup — including four players over 6-3 — Indiana desperately needed a true power forward.

Enter Victaria Saxton.

Saxton, who played in her eighth game of the season on Sunday afternoon, entered in the second quarter. She played over 7 1/2 minutes, a season-high, and capped off the Fever’s 8-2 run at the end of the first half with a 3-pointer — her first WNBA basket.

Saxton shared minutes with Emma Cannon for most of the game. Cannon played 13 minutes with four points.

Berger plays sparingly on IU night

Fever rookie and Indiana University alum Grace Berger played in front of her former teammates, as the Fever hosted IU night — complete with free IU-colored Fever hats for fans.

“To kind of you know, just have these relationships still, you know, whether it's a good day or a bad day, they still have that feedback and are right there,” Berger said pregame. “They're always gonna be there for me, always going to be my biggest fans. You know, it definitely makes things a little easier for me.”

Berger came in at the 5-minute mark of the first quarter to loud cheers from the IU contingent, including a standing ovation from her former teammates. When she returned to the game at the 6-minute mark of the fourth, she garnered another loud cheer.

The IU alum played sparingly, however, compared to her recent outings. She registered just 13 minutes with no points and three turnovers.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever tied for last place in WNBA after loss to Seattle Storm