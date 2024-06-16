Indiana Fever’s matchup with Chicago Sky to air on CBS4 Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — CBS4 will air the Indiana Fever’s matchup with the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The contest is scheduled to tip off at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and it is one of two Fever games that will be on CBS4 over the next three weeks. CBS is also scheduled to broadcast the Fever’s matchup with the New York Liberty on July 6.

Sunday’s game will pit Indiana’s rookie point guard, Caitlin Clark, against the Sky’s 2024 lottery draft picks, center Kamilla Cardoso and forward Angel Reese.

Clark, who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, leads all rookies with 15.6 points per game. Reese has scored the second-most points among rookies this year with 12.2 a game.

Cardoso is sixth on the list of the league’s leading rookie scorers with 8.8 points per contest. Cardoso, however, she has missed six of the Sky’s 12 games with an injury.

Reese and Cardoso rank first and third among WNBA rookies in rebounds per game. The duo is averaging 10 and 5.7 boards per game, respectively. Clark is the WNBA’s rookie assists leader with six a contest.

The Fever and Sky last met on June 1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana picked up a 71-70 win in that game after all five of its starters scored in double figures. Cardoso and Reese scored 11 and eight points, respectively.

The last time Indiana and Chicago met, Sky guard Chennedy Carter also committed a hard foul on Clark. The controversial foul was later reviewed by the WNBA.

Clark has history with both Cardoso and Reese beyond the game the Fever played against the Sky earlier this month.

Cardoso’s South Carolina Gamecocks beat Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Women’s College Basketball National Championship Game. South Carolina downed Iowa, 87-75, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland in April.

Reese’s LSU Tigers beat Clark and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship game, 102-85. Iowa then beat LSU, 94-87, in the 2024 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

Clark scored 30 points in each of her appearances in the national championship game.

Indiana (4-10) and Chicago (4-8) will enter Sunday’s contest trying to climb out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The two teams trail the Connecticut Sun (12-1), New York Liberty (12-2) and Atlanta Dream (5-6) in the standings. The Fever and Sky are narrowly ahead of the Washington Mystics (2-12).

The Fever and Sky are both vying for spots in the WNBA playoffs, and their game on Sunday could go a long way in determining which of the teams make the postseason.

The eight teams with the best regular season records make the WNBA playoffs each year. Just under halfway through the season, the Sky boast the eighth-best record in the league. The Fever have the 10th-best record in the WNBA thus far.

