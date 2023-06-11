Indiana Fever let another close game slip away, fall to Phoenix Mercury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever let another close game slip out of their grasp on Sunday afternoon, falling 85-82 to the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever fell to 2-6, ninth in the WNBA standings.

Here are three thoughts from Indiana’s loss:

Fever fail to close out

The Fever are no stranger to close games, and Indiana took its contest against Phoenix down to the wire. Indiana went into halftime trailing 43-42. Then, the Fever exploded for an 8-0 run to start the second half, taking the lead for the entire frame.

Then, the Mercury returned the favor. Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to tie the score early in the fourth quarter, and the teams played close until the closing minutes.

But, as they have in most of their close games this season, the Fever couldn’t close out the game with a victory.

AB struggles against BG

Fever rookie and No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston had her lowest scoring output of the season, registering just four points.

Boston couldn’t get past 6-9 center Brittney Griner, who easily blocked Boston from getting a good look in the paint. Griner had her way offensively, scoring 29 points.

Boston had some success on the defensive end, however, blocking two shots in the first half. She barely played in the second half, with a total of 23 minutes.

NaLyssa Smith’s career night

Second-year guard NaLyssa Smith was hot, registering a career-high 29 points.

She also grabbed 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double in eight games this season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA: Indiana Fever fall to Phoenix Mercury, 85-82, in close game