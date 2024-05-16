Indiana Fever home against New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark debuts at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indiana Fever home opener against the New York Liberty on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Clark set the Indiana Fever’s franchise record for turnovers (10), shot 5-of-15 from the floor and struggled with the Connecticut Sun’s physical defense.
The venue will provide a bigger capacity than their current 4,200-seat home.
Parker is the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. Does Clark have a realistic shot to replicate the feat?
The quality was choppy, but it was better than what the WNBA had.
Cardoso led South Carolina to a national championship, then became the third pick in last month's WNBA Draft by Chicago.
Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports makes its picks for the top awards, playoff seeding and champion.
With Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others making the leap to the pros, the WNBA landscape looks a bit different this season. Will the super-teams still rule over the league or will the newcomers have an immediate impact?
The stars were out in full force on opening night. Here’s what we learned from the first slate of games.
Part of Parker's duties will be having a say in product development.
