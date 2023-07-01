Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell named to 2023 WNBA All-Star Game as a reserve

Aliyah Boston won't be the only member of the Indiana Fever who will take part in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was named to the All-Star Game as a reserve for the first time in her career, the league announced Saturday. The reserves were chosen by the league's head coaches.

Mitchell, a sixth-year guard out of Ohio State, has played her entire WNBA career with Indiana. She will join Boston at this year's All-Star Game in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena on July 15. The game will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

This season marks the 10th time in franchise history Indiana will send multiple players to the same WNBA All-Star Game, according to a press release.

Mitchell is averaging a team-high 17 points per game through 15 games this season, along with 2.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 33.3 minutes. She is shooting 41% from the field and 84% from the free-throw line.

Entering this season, Mitchell ranks third in the league in most made 3-point field goals with 38. Mitchell has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games and has five 20-point outings.

Her game-winning field goal on June 15 against the Chicago Sky earned the Fever a 92-90 victory on the road. Indiana has a 5-10 record overall.

Mitchell is second all-time in the Fever record books in points (2,683), field goals made (940) and made 3-point field goals (385). Last month Mitchell was awarded the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her positive impact and dedication to the community.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA All-Star Game: Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell named a reserve