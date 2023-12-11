Indiana Fever GM on No. 1 pick, chance at Caitlin Clark: 'I know what an impact it can have on a franchise'

INDIANAPOLIS — At 4:52 p.m. Sunday, the air was palpable in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Soon, the Indiana Fever would know if they would receive a potential franchise-altering pick.

The Fever, hosting a watch party with fans, were waiting to see if they would be the winner of the WNBA draft lottery for the second straight year. The Seattle Storm had already been announced as the fourth pick, and the Phoenix Mercury were third. It came down to the Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.

When WNBA Director of League Operations Bethany Donaphin revealed L.A. as the No. 2 pick at 4:53 p.m. on ESPN, the fieldhouse lobby erupted. Fever GM Lin Dunn threw her arms up in the air. President and Chief Operating Officer Allison Barber jumped out of her seat. Behind them, a fan fell out of her chair in excitement.

Los Angeles gets 2 and Indiana gets the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row.



The Caitlin sweepstakes? Who knows!



“One of my lucky charms that I wore last year was worn out, and I could not wear her again,” Dunn said. “I was short one of my lucky charms, so I was a little nervous. But I had another substitute, a lucky charm under this sweatshirt, that I wore when we won the WNBA championship in 2012, and I thought well that'll be a good substitute.”

And that lucky charm was serviceable enough.

Indiana became a part of history with multiple consecutive No. 1 picks, which has happened just three times prior. Seattle had the top pick in 2001 and ‘02, when Dunn was the Storm's GM, as well as 2015 and ‘16. The Las Vegas franchise had three straight picks in 2017-19. After those picks, all of those franchises went on to win a championship in the next four years.

“Fortunately, I had that experience with two back-to-back first picks,” Dunn said. “It's been a long time, but I know what an impact it can have on a franchise. when we were able to select Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird, the rest is history. It led to, I think, four championships and MVPs and all that stuff, so it’s huge.”

In the 2024 draft, the Fever officially have the chance to take another franchise-changing player for the second year in a row. They’re in the Caitlin Clark sweepstakes.

“To be able to add a significant moment like tonight, it just makes me feel like that we can do what we said we were going to do,” Dunn said. “When I took this job over 20 months ago, ‘We're going to get the Fever back on track to being who we're supposed to be. We're a playoff team. We're a team that challenges for championships.’”

Clark, an Iowa senior and the reigning unanimous national player of the year, is the consensus pick to be drafted at No. 1 — should she choose to enter the draft.

The point guard averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game last season, leading the Hawkeyes to their first national championship appearance. This season, she became the first player in NCAA history to have 3,000+ points, 750+ rebounds, and 750+ assists in a career, and she is projected to break Aces guard Kelsey Plum’s NCAA scoring record by the end of the season.

But Clark still could still return to Iowa for a fifth season if she chooses, as she has an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Fever 'ahead of schedule' in rebuild. What they need for next step.

The Fever were in the same situation last season — Aliyah Boston was the consensus No. 1 pick, but she also could have returned to South Carolina for another year. Indiana coach Christie Sides went out to visit Boston in South Carolina multiple times leading up to the draft, but the Fever didn’t officially know what Boston was going to do until after the Final Four.

While Dunn and Sides both plan to visit Clark, they are not aiming to pressure her in any way to come out to the draft. They’ll be prepared for any situation, whether Clark decides to go pro or not.

“(The coaching staff) will definitely see them play in person,” Dunn said. “Our approach will be just like it's been in the past and just like it was with Aliyah Boston, saying ‘You have to do what you need to do, we want you to do what’s best for you.’ We're not going to beg anybody to come out, we're not going to coerce anybody to come out, that's just the way it is. We'll do our due diligence, and we'll probably be in three or four gyms.”

Clark could be a perfect fit for the Fever. Dunn is confident in the frontcourt, which features Boston and 2022 No. 2 pick NaLyssa Smith, but she is looking for guard play to complement seven-year veteran Kelsey Mitchell, who plays the 2 position.

Erica Wheeler, who is on a max contract with the Fever through the end of 2024, played point guard this season, and the 3-spot was a rotation of Kristy Wallace and Lexie Hull.

“Kelsey Mitchell, our 2-guard, is one of the best 2-guards in this league, and she probably hasn't gotten the recognition that she deserves because she's been on the losing team,” Dunn said. “So now, if you asked me the most pressing question, it would might be, well, who's going to be on either side of Kelsey, who's gonna be the 1, who’s gonna be the 3.”

