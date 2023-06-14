Indiana Fever get first home win in nearly a year with victory over Washington Mystics

INDIANAPOLIS − Fever fans have waited nearly a year for this.

The Indiana Fever broke through for a win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, taking down the Washington Mystics, 87-66, for their first home win since June 19, 2022. It also marked their first double-digit victory since the 2021 season.

Indiana (3-6) is just two short of its 2022 total.

Here are three thoughts from the Fever's long-awaited victory:

Breaking the curse

This season, the Fever have had an unshakeable habit of losing a lead in the fourth quarter. They broke that habit Tuesday.

Indiana took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter− the same lead they had against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night going into the final 10 minutes.

On Sunday, the Mercury tied the score in the first minute of the fourth quarter. But the Fever extended their lead over the Mystics throughout the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell passes Katie Douglas on scoring list

Five-year veteran Kelsey Mitchell became the Indiana Fever's second all-time leading scorer, passing Katie Douglas. Mitchell, with 2,581 career points, now trails just Tamika Catchings, who played for the Fever from 2002-16 and scored 7,380 points.

with this bucket, Kelsey Mitchell passes Katie Douglas for the second most points scored in franchise history. 🙌📈



Mitchell needed just two points to tie Douglas' total. She tied Douglas with a pull-up jump shot and passed her with an unassisted layup in the first quarter.

Aliyah Boston bounces back

No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston had the least effective game of her young professional career on Sunday, registering just four points and sitting half the game with foul trouble.

On Tuesday, she found a way to bounce back.

Going up against 6-5 Mystics center Shakira Austin, Boston had her third double-double of the season with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 14 rebounds. She also dished out six assists.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever get first home win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in nearly a year