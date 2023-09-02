Indiana Fever eliminated from playoffs for seventh straight year with loss to Dallas Wings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever were officially eliminated from the 2023 WNBA Playoffs with a 110-100 loss to the Dallas Wings on Friday night, extending their streak of missing the playoffs to seven years. The Fever have not made playoffs since 2016, Tamika Catchings' last year in the league.

Friday's game was also the second time Indiana has eclipsed 100 points on the season, but both of those marks came in losses. The Fever had 103 points in an overtime loss to the Chicago Sky in June.

Here are three observations from the Fever's loss:

Satou Sabally, Arike Ogunbowale incinerate Fever defense

If it wasn’t Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale, it was Satou Sabally torching the Fever defense.

Ogunbowale picked up 18 points in the first half against the Fever defense, going 6-for-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Sabally, who had just 12 points in the first half, picked up the scoring for the rest of the game.

Sabally eclipsed 40 points, a career high, halfway though the fourth quarter, having her way beyond the arc. She finished the game with a 13-of-19 mark from the field and a staggering 7-of-10 from the 3-point line (in which five of those makes came in the fourth quarter alone).

Indiana Fever eliminated

While the Wings clinched a playoff spot with their 20th victory of the season on Friday, the Fever were officially eliminated from the 2023 WNBA playoffs with their 25th loss.

But this elimination comes with just four games left in the season — a far cry from Indiana’s season-eliminating loss last season. The Fever were the first team eliminated from the playoffs on July 24, 2022, with a 5-25 record at the time. This season, Indiana was in contention for a playoff spot all the way to September.

The Phoenix Mercury (9-27) were the first team eliminated from the playoffs in 2023, snapping a 10-season streak of appearances. The Seattle Storm (11-25) were the second team eliminated.

Best odds in 2024 WNBA Draft lottery

With the loss on Friday, Indiana officially holds the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft lottery. The lottery is based on non-playoff teams’ records over the last two seasons — even if the Fever win their final four games, they will still have the worst two-year record.

The Fever aren’t guaranteed the No. 1 pick, however. This is the fourth time Indiana has the best odds in the lottery, and it got the top pick for the first time in 2023, selecting Aliyah Boston.

Indiana will have a 44.2% chance of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, while the second-worst team will have a 27.6% chance. The third and fourth-worst teams will have a 17.8% and 10.4% chance, respectively, of the top pick.

There are multiple coveted players that could be in the 2024 WNBA Draft, including reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark from Iowa, 2021 NPOTY Paige Bueckers from UConn, LSU forward Angel Reese, and Stanford center Cameron Brink.

