Indiana Fever eclipse past two seasons’ attendance figures in first seven home games of 2024

In one of the most incredible statistics of Caitlin Clark’s rookie campaign, Clark and the Indiana Fever have already eclipsed their combined home attendance totals from the past two seasons in just their first seven home games of 2024.

Across 38 home games over the 2022 and 2023 WNBA seasons, the Indiana Fever drew 113,300 fans. In the first seven home games of the 2024 season, Clark and the Fever have reeled in 116,782 fans and have already enjoyed four sellout crowds.

Every home game for Indiana has had at least 15,022 fans and six of the seven home games for the Fever have had 16,000 fans or more in attendance.

In just seven home games in 2024, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have already eclipsed their combined home attendance totals from the 2022 and 2023 WNBA seasons. 2022-23 Attendance: 113,300

2024 Attendance: 116,782 pic.twitter.com/0AcOJHFt90 — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) June 18, 2024

All of this comes on the heels of the Fever sitting with the second-fewest average attendance in the 2023 season. The Fever averaged 4,067 fans per home contest in 2023 and just 1,776 fans for home games during the 2022 season.

Only one home game drew more than 3,000 fans in the 2022 season and just six home games drew more than 5,000 fans in the 2023 season.

The spike in attendance from the 2022 to 2023 WNBA seasons for the Fever speaks to the draw that Aliyah Boston has been in Indy. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Boston earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors in unanimous fashion in 2023.

Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 57.8% from the floor in her rookie season. The 6-foot-5 big is having a solid sophomore encore, averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field.

Still, the Clark effect in Indy and across the Fever’s road stops in the WNBA has been real and obvious.

In the Fever’s 91-83 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200-plus points, 75-plus rebounds and 75-plus assists.

Through the first 15 games of her WNBA career, Clark has tallied 242 points, 93 assists and 76 rebounds. Clark also has 19 steals and 15 blocks on the season.

Clark’s 23-point outing against the Sky marked her seventh 20-plus point outing of her rookie campaign.

On the season, Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She is shooting 38.3% from the field, 32.8% from beyond the 3-point line and 90.6% from the free throw line.

The Fever return to action on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. date versus the Washington Mystics on NBA TV.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire