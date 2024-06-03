Indiana Fever eclipse 2023 season attendance total in first five games of 2024 campaign

College or pro, one thing has been a constant in the career of Caitlin Clark.

Clark knows how to draw and entertain a crowd. Driven to the gates by the allure of Clark’s superstardom and her transcendent range, fans in Indianapolis have gotten caught up in the Fever.

Through just five home games, the Indiana Fever have already eclipsed all of last season’s home attendance totals. After another 17,274 fans packed out Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday to take in Indiana’s 71-70 home win over the Chicago Sky, the Fever officially surpassed last season’s total.

In its five home games so far, the Fever have drawn in 82,857 fans. Indiana’s attendance figure for all of last season’s 20 home games was 81,336.

The Indiana Fever already have surpassed their attendance from last year in just FIVE games. The Caitlin Clark effect is REAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tkqIs6Jzqe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 2, 2024

It’s the latest demonstration of the Caitlin Clark effect. Fans want to catch a glimpse of the No. 1 overall pick during her rookie season.

Through the first 11 games of her career, Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-foot rookie guard is shooting 35.7% from the field, 29.7% from 3-point range and 89.6% from the free throw line.

Clark just joined former Oregon star and current New York Liberty standout Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark and the Fever are currently in the midst of some much-needed rest. After a stretch of 11 games in 20 days, Indiana (2-9) gets a bit of a break before returning to play on Friday, June 7 at the Washington Mystics at 6:30 p.m. CT on ION.

